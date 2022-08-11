Basketball | A complete knockout for Susijeng, Lithuania played a great victory in the match preparing for the EC tournament

It took more than eight minutes for Susijeng to score the first basket in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Finland the national basketball team’s preparation for the EC tournament had a complete collapse in Lithuania.

In the second consecutive meeting played in Vilnius, Lithuania scored 87–52. The point difference remained at 35, when it had time to be over 40 at its largest.

The home team won the first eight minutes with an astonishing score of 25–1, and at that point Susijengi had not made a single basket in the game.

Olivier Nkamhoua sank one free throw early in the period, but about eight and a half minutes filled when Henri Kantonen pocketed a two-pointer.

Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas stirs completely uncontrollably in the middle of Susijeng’s flimsy and weak defense.

When this was combined with a woefully weak throwing game, a nightmarish evening began.

Valančiūnas, who represents the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA, showed how to use his 211-centimeter body in tight undercarriage situations. He made Finnish tall players look short and weak.

The stars of Lithuania scored points with steady drumming and the difference in points reached 20 on both sides of the surface, until the difference doubled in the second half.

The last ten minutes of the match was like public school basketball, where you carelessly went from one end of the court to the other.

The wolf team was missing key players Lauri Markkanen and Sasu Salin. Fortunately, there were none. They would hardly have been able to turn the tide of the match.

Finland lost the first international match played in Kaunas 76–61 on Wednesday, and Lithuania was not spared in the match against Vilnius either.

The EC basketball tournament starts at the beginning of September in various European cities, and Finland plays its first group in Prague.