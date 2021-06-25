Basketball A basketball league coach seeks a substitute for his salary arrears with community funding

Damion Dantzler coached Career Basket last year. He says the club owes him 17,000 euros. Wage arrears have driven him into financial distress.

For a long time an American who had a career in Finnish basketball Damion Dantzler seeks a replacement for his arrears of salaries from last season with Community funding.

The Gofundme community financing service can be found under the name of Dantzler from Helsinki collection, in which he tells openly about his difficult last season.

The Career Basket coached by Dantzler won just three of his 22 matches in the Korisliiga regular season. Six points and 19 losses left Uran in 11th place in the 12-team series.

“Last season was tough, not just because of our results but because of how things started and ended,” Dantzler begins and says his payroll ended in December.

“Now the club is going bankrupt. Our players can get some of their money from the government, but me and our physiotherapists don’t get a penny.”

The 45-year-old coach says that the Kaarina club owes him 17,000 euros. Wage arrears have driven him into financial distress.

“I admit a little ashamed that I need help right now,” Dantzler writes.

He decided to continue coaching the team despite the end of the payroll, as he felt the players and other staff continued to work hard, even if wages were late or unpaid.

Dantzler arrived in Finland and Tampere Pyrintö for the period 2007–2008 and has either played or coached in the country since then.

In his career, he coached in 2013–2015 and again from the summer of 2020. The club’s financial situation was already challenging in the second season, and at the beginning of June it gave up its place in the men’s basketball league. by notifying, is not even going to apply for a license.

The club said it will play next season in Division I B, which is the third highest league level after the Basketball League and Division I.

Dantzler is applying for a grant of EUR 10,500 with Community funding. There was a pot of 209 euros in the pile on Midsummer’s Eve in the afternoon.