Basketball | 73 points! A historic trick in the NBA

Luka Dončić scored the fourth-highest points in NBA history and set a Dallas club record at the same time.

Dallas Mavericks slovenian star Luka Doncic scored no less than 73 points in the basketball NBA early on Saturday Finnish time. The Mavericks won away from the Atlanta Hawks with a score of 148–143.

Dončić moved into a tie for fourth place on the list of players with the most points in a single NBA game. He is only ahead of him on the all-time list Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

Chamberlain's best 100 points in an NBA game was in 1962. Bryant's record from 2006 is 81.

Chamberlain also holds third place on the list, as his second highest point pot was 78. Dončić shares fourth place with Chamberlain and by David Thompson with.

At the same time, Dončić set a Mavericks club record.

– It was exciting. Sometimes I couldn't believe it, Dončić said of his performance.