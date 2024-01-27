Saturday, January 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | 73 points! A historic trick in the NBA

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Basketball | 73 points! A historic trick in the NBA

Luka Dončić scored the fourth-highest points in NBA history and set a Dallas club record at the same time.

Dallas Mavericks slovenian star Luka Doncic scored no less than 73 points in the basketball NBA early on Saturday Finnish time. The Mavericks won away from the Atlanta Hawks with a score of 148–143.

Dončić moved into a tie for fourth place on the list of players with the most points in a single NBA game. He is only ahead of him on the all-time list Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

Chamberlain's best 100 points in an NBA game was in 1962. Bryant's record from 2006 is 81.

Chamberlain also holds third place on the list, as his second highest point pot was 78. Dončić shares fourth place with Chamberlain and by David Thompson with.

At the same time, Dončić set a Mavericks club record.

– It was exciting. Sometimes I couldn't believe it, Dončić said of his performance.

See also  Athletics | Reetta Hurske ran for a long time, but found something shaky in the Yle interview

#Basketball #points #historic #trick #NBA

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Newport County vs Manchester United: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

Newport County vs Manchester United: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result