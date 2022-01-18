Basketball 17-year-old Elsa Lemmilä was a record-breaking baby at birth, whose growth spurt seemed to continue forever: “I continued to grow”

Elsa Lemmilä, 17, broke the length record of a Swiss hospital at birth. He grew to the top 1966-cent basketball promise that U.S. universities now covet.

Espoo There is a family portrait attached to the door of Lemmilä’s family refrigerator, which at first glance does not seem to have anything out of the ordinary.

In the picture are standing father Jari Lemmilä, Mum Jocelyn and the children between them Stella and Elsa. The picture is from 2017.

However, if you were to stand next to a quartet, you would quickly notice the way the image blurred the eye. This is a basketball family. A middle-aged person should look up at each family member.

Jocelyn (left), Stella, Elsa and Jari are posing in the fridge door.

You might not notice it in the photo. Father Jari is 202 centimeters. Elsa has grown to 196 cm since the picture was taken. Big sister Stella is now 183 cents tall.

The shortest member of the Lemmilä family is mother Jocelyn – she also has a length of 179 cents. Both parents have played basketball at a younger age.

Family kuopus Elsa Lemmilä, 17, is a promising young talent of the Finnish women’s basketball team.

What makes it amazing about his rise to the national team is that he only started basketball at the club team level 4.5 years ago.

The choice of species may have seemed inevitable when Lemmilä had already reached the age of 180 by the age of 12. The family traveled to Finland via Switzerland, China and the United States, where the hobby began in Tapiola’s Honga.

Elsa Lemmilä at the door of her room at home in Espoo.

“Hardly anyone thought I would get this long. When I was younger, everyone probably thought I had only a growth spurt going on, but I kept growing, ”says Lemmilä.

Elsa and Stella Lemmilä, 18, were both born in a Swiss hospital. Stella became the longest baby in the hospital’s history at birth, and Elsa broke her sister’s record two years later. He was 57 centimeters at birth.

From the ground when they move to another, the children have studied in international schools and speak English as their mother tongue. They have dual Finnish and US citizenship.

The first year in Honga’s team was difficult for Lemmilä, as he did not yet speak much Finnish. He did not start studying the language until he moved to Espoo.

However, the coaches and teammates held out their helping hand to the newcomer. Now he has adapted to the club and is one of the most sparkling players in the Basketball League.

“ “Three years ago, I donked a tennis ball.”

Elsa Lemmilä in her own room. She has quickly risen to the Finnish women’s national team, although she has only practiced basketball on the club team for 4.5 years.

Naturally Lemmilä is also one of the longest in the league, so the center has been chosen as the venue. The center striker spends most of the match near the basket.

Sometimes, however, there is confusion on the field, and Lemmilä is guarded by a shorter quarterback instead of the opponent’s big center. The difference in length can then be as much as 30 cents.

According to Lemmilä, it is surprisingly difficult to play against smaller players, as they are really fast and skilled in handling the ball due to the size difference.

“I don’t dare play very hard because I’m afraid they’ll just fall to the ground. It hurts sometimes, ”he admits.

Can you almost two inches centimeter then donkata? National teammate Awak Kuier, 20, startled the basketball world with his donkeys before moving on to the U.S. WNBA Series.

“Three years ago, I donked a tennis ball, but I haven’t had a chance to try it [koripallolla] still in full condition. There have been few injuries in recent years, ”says Lemmilä.

“Usually the problem is that the ball doesn’t stay in my hand. It just lyes when I jump in the air. I guess there would be some tactics to make it work. ”

Lemmilä believes that with sufficient training, docking will be successful in the future. In women’s basketball, however, it is by no means necessary.

“Women’s games are really cool if you can dock, but it’s not a big part of the game. Of course, if you know how to donkata, you’ll probably jump high, and that’s a good skill. ”

Elsa Lemmilä has dual Finnish and US citizenship. His mother was born in Ohio.

In general Lemmilä enjoys defending rather than attacking on the field. He specializes in defensive head blocks. She also leads the women’s basketball league statistics.

“I try not to be very arrogant, but I feel it [torjunta] always really good. Especially if I get a clean hit on the ball and it flies straight out of the field, ”says Lemmilä.

The long arm has its advantages, but it is also prone to ailments that normal-length ones would not have. For example, Lemmilä’s father played basketball at the Finnish Championship level but had to end his career due to knee problems.

“ “It was good to learn and to be a challenger at times.”

Elsa Lemmilä watches a lot of women’s WNBA league.

With my daughter there are no knee problems, but no back problems. Lemmilä had a stress fracture in his back three years ago, but the symptoms were put at the peak of the growth spurt at that time. More muscle mass had accumulated than the rest of the body could withstand.

The symptoms worsened when Lemmilä was selected in 2019 first for the Junior NBA camp in Europe and then for the tournament in Miami.

“His back was sore already by Miami, but the physiotherapist suspected it was just muscle pain and that stretching would help. In the final match, Elsa finally realized she couldn’t play. When she returned to Finland, the diagnosis was a fracture of her back, ”says mother Jocelyn.

The back of a young basketball player is still annoying, but the pain should be relieved when growth finally stops. Lemmilä praises how well the players’ ability to function is taken care of in Finland.

Long The body also requires a lot of nutrition when exercise is frequent.

Lemmilä’s house consumes a lot of food, and so it also takes time to cook. Jocelyn has time to prepare food for Elsa in addition to her work, but it is not always easy.

“When he trains at full power twice a day, he’s always hungry. Two hours after food, he might come back downstairs and have another dinner. ”

However, it is good that the mother walks in the kitchen more often than Lemmilä herself. When a basketball player puts food on, he says he is constantly hitting his head in the cooker hood.

The Finn dog had to follow Elsa Lemmilä on the living room floor.

In his spare time Lemmilä watches a lot of the WNBA league, where the best in the world – including Awak Kuier – play. His favorite players are the powerful duo of Washington Mystics Emma Meesseman and Elena Delle Donne.

Kuier and Lemmilä are the brightest young talents of the Finnish national team. Both are long players, but they do not compete for the same minutes according to Lemmilä.

Kuier plays more of a winger than a penny, despite his length. So the duo can be on the national team on the field at the same time.

Lemmilä made his adult national team debut against Lithuania in November when he was only 16 years old. He played for nearly eight minutes, scored two points and took two rebounds.

“It was pretty scary to play with top players I’ve watched and never imagined playing alongside. It was good to learn and sometimes be in the role of a challenger, ”says Lemmilä.

Elsa Lemmilä is planning to study in the United States. Before that, however, you have to finish high school.

Next the big goal of a young player’s career is to get to study and play at a university in the united states. If all goes as planned, the move would take place right after high school at the age of 19.

Lemmilä is currently interested in physiotherapy studies. His favorite subjects in high school are biology and math.

Several schools have already contacted the coaches of Honka and the national team and shown interest in Lemmilä.

At this point, direct contact with the player is still prohibited due to age. However, Lemmil is in no hurry. If you get this far in 4.5 years, the future looks quite bright.