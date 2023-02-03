Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Egyptian Ismail Ahmed, the star of basketball, is considered one of the greatest professionals who participated in the history of Dubai International, and during his long career with different clubs, the player, “47 years old”, engraved his name in letters of gold in the history of the Egyptian and Arab basketball and the ancient Dubai International, which the curtain falls on Sunday evening. Next, carry copy number 32.

The basketball “icon”, who plays with Al-Riyadi, is looking for the eighth title with the overwhelmingly popular team in Lebanon. Indeed, the stands of Al-Nasr Hall are filled on the day of its matches, with a number of up to 2,500 spectators, who are the official capacity of the stands.

Ismail Ahmed, nicknamed “Reputation”, recognizes the value and importance of Dubai’s international level over the course of his participation in it, and he said: All the teams that participate in “Dubai International” have a great name, whether at the level of Asia or Africa, and have played in the tournament since the nineties with the Egyptian national team, and played After that, he joined Lebanon clubs for many years, whether as a professional or a Lebanese, after obtaining citizenship years ago.

He said: “Dubai International” is distinguished by the presence of a fan base for all teams, and it contributes to the emergence of stars who shine in the Arab world or in the continent after that, and its establishment with the participation of clubs is much better than the national teams, due to the public demand for clubs to a greater degree, and there is no doubt that the presence of Arab communities in the UAE contributes to its brilliance. In addition to the successful organization that you always enjoy.

The talented Ismail Ahmed achieved many local and continental titles, and was classified as one of the most important basketball players in the history of the game in Egypt. A living example, as he has become a phenomenon and an example of determination to be followed by future generations, after he reached the age of 47, and he still provides fun in the game.

On not participating in the first match of the tournament, he said: The temperature was high, so the coach gave me a break. I returned in the second match against the Tunisian African, which was very strong, in which we won after a beautiful summit in the basket.

At the beginning of his career, “Reputation” was close to playing for Zamalek, had it not been for the disagreement over some details of the contract, and he almost played for Al-Ahly, but the deal failed, so he joined Al-Ittihad of Alexandria, and with him he began his wonderful career, and achieved with him 4 titles from the Super League, and 4 championships from the Egyptian League. Linked, 3 titles from the Egyptian Cup, 3 titles from the Arab Championship, and the Super Cup.

After that, Ismail Ahmed moved on a professional journey in Lebanon, due to the great interest in the game, because it is the first popular one, and he won with Al-Riyadi 11 league championships, 4 copies of the cup, 4 titles from the Arab Championship, one title from the Asian Club Championship, and two titles from the West Asian Club Championship, In addition to the Dubai International more than once, he also won the Lebanese League Championships, the Lebanon Cup and the Arab Championship with Homenetmen, the Arab Championship with Al-Hikma, and the Lebanon Cup with Chanville, and he is the most foreign participant in the Lebanese Basketball Championship in a professional career that lasted for more than 17 years.