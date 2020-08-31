The AC Milan arch-rival Inter now actually snatches away the dream player: According to matching information from Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano Sandro Tonali will move to Rossoneri!
Inter actually agreed on a contract with Tonali in April, but they could not agree on a transfer package with Brescia Calcio. Now AC Milan is doing better. According to Romano it will amount to a loan plus option to buy.
Most recently, it was said that Milan Brescia offered ten million euros as a loan fee and 20 million euros for the purchase option. Di Marzio according to it, it will actually amount to these terms. Either way, the transfer is an absolute coup for Milan.
Tonali is considered the greatest midfield talent in Italy and is practically the designated successor to Andrea Pirlo. The only 20-year-old six is already a national player and an absolute top performer at Serie A club Brescia. In Milan, however, he will not receive a free ticket: coach Stefano Pioli already has a very similar type of player, Ismael Bennacer, who delivered strong performances last season.
