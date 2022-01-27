Ali Maali (Dubai)

Major General M. Ismail Al Gergawi, President of the UAE and Arab Basketball Federations, announced the renewal of the partnership with Dubai Duty Free, before the launch of the Arab Men’s Championship, which will be held on the eighth of next month in its 24th edition.

Al Gergawi expressed his happiness with this partnership during a press conference, and thanked His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Emirates Airlines, for his support of sports in general and basketball in particular for many years, and said: “The relationship between the Federation and the Dubai Duty Free has become more From 3 decades, which brought us together with them in the Dubai International Championship since 1989.”

He added: We thank the management of Al-Nasr Club headed by Marwan bin Ghalita, Chairman of the Al-Nasr Club Board of Directors, for what they have provided for the success of this great Arab event, which starts from November 8 to 16 of the same month, where all the elements of success will be provided for this edition at the Dean’s house.

The press conference was attended by Ramesh Kidambi, CEO of Operations at Dubai Duty Free, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, Mohamed Abdullah Al Haj, Tournament Director, Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Federation, and Farid Al Qaiwani, Member of the Board of Directors.

Salah Tahlak expressed his happiness with the renewal of the partnership that spanned more than three decades, during which we achieved many successes that still resonate until now. Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and on the Cup of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, pioneer of humanitarian and charitable work, President of Al Nasr Club and Dean of Emirati Clubs.

He continued: “When we talk about our successes in the fields of basketball, we must proudly mention what we have achieved in other sports, through our participation and organization of the largest sporting events, in particular the local and international horse races and the tennis tournament, which is organized by the Dubai Duty Free annually with better participation. Stars of the World”.

Muhammad Abdullah Al-Hajj, the tournament director, said: “We will follow a different Arab version that will be held in the UAE, with 8 so far, amid strict measures in light of the current global health conditions.”