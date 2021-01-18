A syringe and a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Illustrative photo. (THOMAS SAMSON / POOL)

In Italy as at home, as everywhere else where we have vaccines, we find stories of vaccinated: the first vaccinated, the stars vaccinated, the caregivers vaccinated and also the vaccinated centenarians. And in Tuscany, near Florence, the one who made the one of the newspapers is Basilio Pompei, 103 years old, a small local celebrity nicknamed “Nonno Basilio”, grandfather Basilio, known as the man who managed to escape from a labor camp in Poland during the Second World War.

After the armistice in September 1943, like thousands of Italian soldiers, he refused to join the army of the Nazi regime. He was therefore taken prisoner and deported with his comrades, for 18 months, before succeeding in escaping in January 1945 and going on foot to Italy, in the snow, the frost, with the SS on his heels, missing it wasn’t long before he left his skin there: he made a book, a documentary, and devoted himself all his life to testifying and telling. Make sure we don’t forget.

This man therefore received his first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 ten days ago, an event immortalized by the medical team at his retirement home and posted on social networks. The caregivers were expecting encouragement, but it was mostly insults that they received: “Why give the vaccine to a man at the end of his life?”, “He should have left his dose to a youngster!”, “selfish”, “we vaccinate the centenarians while the quadras die”, “inconsistent!”, etc. A flood of criticism that prompted local newspapers to ask Basilio Pompei if he wanted to respond. “Some haters, haters, you say? But who are these people ?, he asks the journalist of the Corriere.

Me, my secret weapon when I was young, was courage, and casually I still have a lot, so tell them that, hey! Talk to them about courage … For the rest, they can write whatever they want, it doesn’t make any difference. Basilio Pompei at Corriere Della Sera

An answer that ended up making more noise than the malicious comments. So, after the insults, the retirement home received hundreds of messages of support from all over Italy. Messages that as reported La Repubblica say in particular that the positive point of this controversy is that it allowed those who did not know Nonno Basilio to discover him, to talk about history, memory, courage. As the centenary says, the rest doesn’t matter.