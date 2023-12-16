Regionals Basilicata, Pd and center-left split over the “king of the Coops” Chiorazzo

Lchosen by Angelo Chiorazzo, “who seems to want to formalize his candidacy for the presidency of the Region” in the 2024 elections is “an individual choice, completely legitimate, but which due to the obvious methodological error marks a point of no return, no longer recoverable”. This was said in a joint note by Valerio Tramutoli (Basilicata Possible), Gianni Rondinone (Italian Left) and Livio Valvano (Psi), according to whom “the method carried out by the Democratic Party in perfect solitude is unacceptable, for the choice of leadership who should lead the progressive area coalition in the next regional elections in Basilicata.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano reports, “this morning the possible but not so probable candidate of the center-left will play many of his cards in a hotel in Potenza. Whatever happens, a turning point for Angelo Chiorazzo, the “king of the white Coops”, who today in the presence of the dems Roberto Speranza – his main sponsor – and Pina Picierno will hold a press conference with a title that already smacks of an electoral slogan: “Basilicata, a new story.”

But his candidacy is not liked by many. The representatives of Azione, Verdi, Sinistra Italiana and the Basilicata Possibile civic list are united in saying no to Chiorazzo: “There is a clear methodological error, it is better to work on a new project with the Five Star Movement”. Big trouble for the Democratic Party, writes Il Fatto Quotidiano, not so cohesive about the entrepreneur. “Because an elder like the former senator Salvatore Margiotta, a former staunch Renzian supporter, was and remains against it: so much so that, as soon as he learned of the vetoes in Chiorazzo, the former president of the regional council Piero Lacorazza asked for a new vote from the regional dem leadership on his candidacy”.

