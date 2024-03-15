Basilicata, Lacerenza “catapulted” into politics: “I still have to orient myself, give me time”

There Left found his candidate for the Regionals in Basilicata which will take place on April 21-22, it is Domenico Lacerencehead of ophthalmology, who manages the hospital San Carlo di Potenza. But the chosen one, by his own admission, feels like a fish out of water and all his doubts emerge from his first interview. “They had called – says Lacerenza to Il Fatto Quotidiano – from Chiorazzo committee to ask me the availability to apply. Conte and Schlein? I haven't heard from them yet. I was catapulted into this thing. I do not have never been involved in politics, I'm totally immersed in my work, I don't even have a hobby. I realize, but I need 24 hours to get my bearings“.

Lacerenza again, in a note mid-afternoon: “I have confrontation with the political forces began moderate and progressive Lucanians with the primary objective of transforming the platform of ideas and positions into a complete program”. Then he says that he discussed both with Conte and with Schlein. But with this last-minute choice, the Left's difficulties in finding a common candidate emerge. And it doesn't help that Lacerenza's statement made it known that the call to run was made to him by himself Chiorazzothe man on whom the Five Star they had vetoed it. The name of the ophthalmologist, born in Barletta (in Puglia) and resident in 25 years in Basilicatait's already wobbling.