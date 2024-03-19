Basilicata, Speranza: “The anti-vaxxers still threaten me with death”

“They continue incessantly death threats and the daily insults from splinters of the anti-vax galaxy”: the former Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, wrote this in a post published on Facebook to explain the reasons behind his failed candidacy for the presidency of the Basilicata Region. “I have read some reconstructions, in my opinion senseless, which however always start from a fundamental removal which for me is unacceptable: what it meant and what the consequences are of having been minister of health during the Covid 19 pandemic”.

“I am – added Speranza, born in Potenza in 1979 – the incitement to personal hatred continues on social media and also from a limited but very noisy part of the publishing world. This climate, which has worsened further since the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Covid was announced, still forces me to live under guard with all that this entails for me and my loved ones. With these arguments, essentially of a personal nature – added the deputy – I asked the two leaders of the Democratic Party and 5 Star not to consider my willingness to run for leadership of the Region for the next elections in April”.

“I also did it out of respect for the land I love, mine Basilicata. Whoever is applying to lead it must be ready to give everything of himself, 24 hours a day, putting this function before any other thought or concern. Just like I did over the years as a minister. Running to lead a region is a life choice that requires total commitment. I consider it offensive to even think about a part-time job as some would seem to suggest.”