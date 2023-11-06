Basilicata Region alongside local SMEs with the 2014-2020 ESF microcredit fund: up to 25,000 euros allocated at zero interest

There Basilicata Region established, last September 2019, the ESF microcredit fund 2014-2020an integral part of Operational Program of the European Social Fund (ESF 2014-2020), whose management is entrusted to Basilicata Developmentsociety in house of the region. The fund is divided into two sections with two different purposes: on the one hand, type A microcredit, which aims to encourage the creation of new entrepreneurial initiatives in the area by unemployed individuals, and on the other, type B microcredit which aims to the strengthening of the Third sector.

In fact, the Microcredit A has the aim of supporting the creation of businesses and self-employment activities by unemployed individuals who have difficulty accessing traditional credit channels, through the granting of microfinancing for a maximum amount of 25,000 euros at zero interest. Microcredit A is in turn divided into Microcredit A1 for candidates aged 35 or over e Microcredit A2 for young people aged between 18 and 35 years old. In both cases, you have a financial endowment equal to 5 million euros.

The Microcredit Bon the other hand, has the aim of supporting the strengthening of the social economy (Third Sector), through the creation of new economic activities or the support of existing ones, by social enterprises and Third Sector bodies, through the granting of microfinancing of a maximum amount equal to 25,000 euros at zero interest. The general director for the planning and management of instrumental and financial resources, Alfonso Morvilloreiterated the importance of this financial instrument: “Microcredit A and Microcredit B are a concrete response to those who decide to bet and do business in their own land”.

Financing varies from a minimum of 5,000 euros to a maximum of 25,000 eurosfor the maximum duration of 72 months with one year of pre-amortization, to be repaid in constant or increasing installments at zero interest and without any guarantee. For both categories the selection and admission procedure was over the counter. Applications were submitted until available financial resources were exhausted, via access to the platform Call Center from the Basilicata Region and managed on a chronological order of arrival basis.

The evaluation includes aformal investigation which aims to check whether the documentation sent is complete and correctly filled out, and that it has the basic requirements to move on to the next phase. The applications that have passed this first selection are subjected to merit check, during which the project is analyzed specifically, investigating feasibility, eligible expenses and other details. Ultimately, the amount of microcredit that can be granted is determined.

The investigation lasts 60 days from the date of transmission of the application. The beneficiary subjects are invited to start a VAT number or the business according to the methods proposed in the project. Subsequently, the parties sign the financing contract and receive the agreed amount in a single payment. The beneficiary is required to report the expenses and develop the project according to the agreed methods and times. Expenses can be incurred up to 12 months subsequent to the date of disbursement of the loan and reported thereafter 30 days. Beneficiary applicants who do not comply with the obligations described in the notice will have their financing revoked.

They were 461 questions received by 31 December 2022 for ESF Microcredit Fund 2014-2020of which 313 were admitted to financing for an amount of almost 7.5 million euros. On a territorial basis, in Province of Potenza 71% of the admitted initiatives are concentrated (71 in the capital and 137 in the 48 Municipalities of the Province for a total of 208 initiatives). In Matera 29% (38 in the city of Sassi and 45 in the 16 Municipalities of the Province for a total of 83 initiatives). The sectors most affected were wholesale and retail trade for 34% (101 applications), for 13% catering services (n. 39 questions) as well as other service activities (n. 39) such as beauticians, hairdressers and laundries.

The largest number of requests was submitted by young people aged 31 to 35 (68 applications), while it was mostly males, with 64%, who started their own business. From September 2019, the opening date of the branch, to the end of June, the closing date, there were approximately 2,200 contacts were made with people interested in the tool, financed with resources from Operational Program of the European Social Fund (ESF 2014-2020).

“64 Lucanian municipalities were reached which means that half of the Lucanian villages were affected. This is a measure of a social nature which helps to combat the depopulation of small villages and to grow the business culture. ‘Good ideas become business with us’, this is the claim that accompanied the events in the area and made the challenge possible. The results achieved so far are very exciting and give us hope for the growth of a business culture spread across the entire territory. As in the 100 meter race, we give everyone the opportunity to stand on the starting line and now it’s up to the capable entrepreneurs to run quickly to reach the finish line. We will always be at their side to encourage and support them along the way“, he has declared Gabriella Megalethe Sole Director of Basilicata Development.

