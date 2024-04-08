The plan to strengthen Irccs Crob, the oncology reference center of Basilicata, was presented this morning. With the investment of 7.2 million, the plan, approved with regional resolution no. 831 of 15 December 2023, in addition to consolidating and strengthening the center of Rionero in Vulture (Potenza) as a clinical-care reference at a regional level and a fundamental point ( hub) within the Lucanian oncology network, relaunches Crob as a reference for southern medicine and excellence in cancer research. The presentation event, in Rionero in Vulture, was attended by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, the Minister for Institutional Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, the general director Agenas Domenico Mantoan and the vice-president of the Council of Ministers and minister for Business foreign and international cooperation Antonio Tajani.

The over 7 million investment – explains a note – will translate into employment, new beds and strengthening of research activities. In detail, the following are planned: more than 100 hires including full-time professionals and permanent researchers; an increase in beds from the current 87 to 104, with the doubling of oncology surgery operations – from 700 to 1,400 per year – and a significant reduction in the demand for assistance at healthcare facilities outside the region. “We propose ourselves as a hub of the regional oncology network in synergy with other healthcare companies, in collaboration with Arpa Basilicata and with the University of the region – states Massimo De Fino, general director of Irccs Crob – Furthermore, we want to continue to develop synergies with the other Irccs of the South in the Mediterranean Networked Oncology Alliance and with the Italian universities with which we have already undertaken various scientific works. Our objective is technological excellence, global care of the patient in the phases of prevention, assistance and rehabilitation, as well as the achievement of increasingly important goals in the field of oncology research with the main aim of avoiding journeys of hope”.

Within the Lucanian network, the Crob is expected to exclusively carry out breast, abdominal and thoracic oncological surgery activities, oncological rehabilitation, melanoma center, skin and rare tumors. “The Irccs Crob – declares Schillaci – has all the characteristics to consolidate itself as an oncological point of reference not only for the citizens of Lucania, but for the entire Southern area. I am convinced that the new general management, together with all the medical staff and healthcare, will be able to give renewed life to the Institute in research and scientific production activities, in the clinical-care offering and in promoting strategic planning capable of increasing its competitiveness”.

For Agenas, director Mantoan assures that “the agency is alongside the Ministry of Health and the Regions to reduce waiting times for the provision of services and overcome the critical issues that often force citizens to travel long distances to receive treatment they need. I remember that Agenas is also the National Agency for digital health – he underlines – and therefore we are strongly committed to ensuring that the best telemedicine solutions are adopted throughout the national territory in the shortest possible time in order to guarantee effective care close to the patients' places of residence”.

In this regard, the activities of the Regional Telemedicine Center for Oncology and the Teleconsultation program for the rare tumors and Telepathology network must also be launched, in addition to training and clinical simulation and the provision of the electronic health record.

The regional plan – concludes the note – also provides for the completion of the first floor of the Day Center, which will make available a further 1,100 square meters to be allocated to assistance, with a consequent increase in the number of oncology and onco-haematology beds.