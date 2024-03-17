“The territory is the weak point of our political construction. In fact, places are evoked as symbols of victories that are celebrated elsewhere and of defeats that perhaps instead are mercilessly placed on the indigenous people. Thus, there was Sardinia which veered on the left and then Abruzzo which confirmed itself on the right. And now Basilicata announces itself, ready to become another Ohio for a few weeks, where the horoscope of the duel between the majority and the opposition. Every region, every municipality, every strip of Italy, however small it may be, always seems to contain within itself the entire political destiny of the country.

In all these cases, fundamental consequences are announced. Which, however, almost never concern the fate of those communities called to vote. But from which, if anything, we can derive a more or less apocalyptic prophecy, even if almost always provisional, on the derby that the centre-right and centre-left are being played in the buildings of the capital. You win and lose in the name of the government, of parliament, of national politics. And that little bit of attention to local issues seems more like a listless adherence to ritual etiquette than a way of investigating the thousand folds that make up the fabric of our democracy.

Furthermore, the most curious circumstance is that on the one hand, with differentiated autonomy, it is thought that the regions can do almost everything on their own and on the other, however, every time a local candidate has to be chosen, Roman fireplaces are set up in the such as the word of the national leader on duty counts much more than the indications coming from the place concerned.

Thus, we are left waiting for politics to make its, let's call it, systemic choices. And in the meantime, however, with due respect, we would like to suggest to the leaders who are preparing to dive into the Lucanian villages to unpack their luggage and for once let the territory speak for itself. In fact, the fact that there is a minimum discrepancy between Roman preferences and local numbers should not cause too much scandal. And voting with regard to local issues would still be a sign of the health of our democracy. Claiming to standardize everything in such a uniform way ends up taking away citizens' freedom to choose a good administrator of one color and perhaps the next time to choose a deputy or senator of a different color. Freedom which has never been abused too much, apparently.

Now, it is clear that from the sum of the local votes it will always be possible to obtain some more information on the general trend: if the government is liked, if the votes oscillate between right and left, how far the protest reaches and so on. Ours is a democracy of listening, and after all the polls monitor the current orientations and their changes, even the less significant ones, almost daily. But precisely our collective attitude to consider indicative or even decisive the smallest signal heard in the distance should serve to remind us that even the outskirts of the country have the right to something. And that is, not to be systematically taken hostage and used in the manner of an opinion poll on the fate of the national dispute.

We are in a “glocal” era as they say. In the sense that what really counts are the two most extreme dimensions. The international, planetary, global one to be precise. And the local one, rooted further down, that is, where things are more within reach and can also be seen up close. But it is precisely these two dimensions that are the most neglected. Given that the two main political cartels are divided internally by differences that are anything but irrelevant on foreign policy. And given that local disputes, even those that seem to take place in divergence from the most popular political patterns, are then drowned, so to speak, in the ocean crossed by the parties that govern the routes and face the storms.

If for once we avoided drawing such decisive hopes from the vote expressed here and there, perhaps the political debate would acquire greater authenticity and even greater breadth. Even if it is very difficult for the advice to be taken into consideration”. (by Marco Follini)