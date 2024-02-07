Basile, very harsh attack on Segre: “Even the Nazis were very good to their little ones…”

Elena Basile attacks heavily Liliana Segreit does so through a video in which he lashes out against the senator for life. The accusation is of using double standards between the dead children of Israel and the Palestinians and then the harshest words, the comparison with the behavior of the Nazis. “Liliana Segre is tormented and she hasn't been able to sleep since October 7th? He only grieves for the Jewish children“, the attack on social media by the former Italian ambassador – who represented our country in Belgium and Sweden among other places – on Segre. Now the former diplomat is taking it out directly on the senator for life and Holocaust survivor. According to him, he was guilty of having in fact felt and shared the pain only of the Jewish children killed on 7 October in the massacres of Hamas. Not even a shadow of a thought for the Palestinians, attacks Basile instead. “You, dear lady, say that you can't sleep, that your memory is tormented not only on Remembrance Day but for 365 days by what you experienced in the concentration camps: but Palestinian children don't touch it? She, of all people, a Holocaust survivor”, argues Basile.

Then the poison thrust: “But did you know that the Nazis were also very good to their children? They too had morals for the Germans, Aryans and whites and felt nothing about the death of the Jews. Do you want to imitate them?”. Segre's response was immediate through his family. “My mother has always repeated, even from Fabio Fazio, that she doesn't make distinctions, that she feels infinite pain for children of all nationalities, of all faiths, Israelis and Palestinians. So what Basile said is totally false”, blurts out Liliana Segre's son, Luciano Belli Paci. That he lets Ansa know that he has written to the former ambassador to point out all this to her, asking her to remove the video indicted. If this does not happen, he continues, “Tomorrow we will proceed with the complaint”.