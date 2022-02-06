In the Grand Slam the two placings were by Fabio in the 73kg and by Christian in the 90kg. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo with the mixed-team, two months ago she was the victim of an episode of domestic violence for which she was forced to report her coach-mate

The seventh place in Christian Parlati’s 90 kg was added to the fifth in Fabio Basile’s 73 kg, thus closing a Grand Slam at the Accor Arena Bercy in Paris with an Italy without medals, but confident and motivated. “The balance of this trip is all in all positive – said Raffaele Parlati, coach and father of Christian – we close with a fifth and a seventh, but with the awareness of having a good team. Too bad for Christian, because with the French Mathieu it could have been done, but it’s my fault that I hurried him to close the match, causing him to make an attack at the wrong time. We have to roll up our sleeves and work, because other nations are running! ”. See also MotoGP | Aprilia scares: it already has the front lowering!

Health situation – Christian Parlati qualified for the quarter-finals with clear victories over David Klammert (Cze) and Komronshokh Ustopiriyon (Tjk), then stopping in front of Alexis Mathieu (Fra) and in recovery to Davlat Bobonov, Uzbek bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. Sul tatami of the Accor Arena also climbed Lorenzo Parodi, defeated in 81 kg by the Mongolian Bolor-Ochir Gereltuya and then Nicholas Mungai, who was stopped by the Cuban Ivan Felipe Silva Morales, vice world champion in Baku 2018. “The race was certainly a level – commented coach Raffaele Toniolo – even if the health situation has kept some nations at a distance. In any case, seeing the Bercy 50% complete was a great satisfaction. Christian Parlati today proved that he can compete at very high levels even in the 90 kg. In the same category Nicholas Mungai opposed to world silver Silva Morales made a good start, then running into the front-back of the Cuban. Lorenzo Parodi instead stopped at the first 81 kg match with the Mongolian Gereltuya, who surprised him. A bit of experience is missing at this level, but the blue’s growth path will not stop there “. See also Best League Fits From the NBA Tunnel in 2021

Smile – The one who found the smile in this Grand Slam instead, is Margaux Pinot, the 28-year-old French Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo with the mixed-team, who two months ago was the victim of an episode of domestic violence for which she was forced to report her partner -trainer. It was nice to see her smiling and happy today with the 70 kg gold medal around her neck and her hand on her heart listening to the Marseillaise playing for her.

