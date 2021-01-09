People’s Artist of the USSR Oleg Basilashvili, who was previously hospitalized with coronavirus, was discharged from a hospital in St. Petersburg. Writes about it TASS, referring to a representative at the Georgy Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater (BDT).

The theater said that the artist will continue to be treated at home.

It is also noted that Alisa Freundlich, hospitalized at the end of December, is still in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as stable.

Let us remind you that Basilashvili was hospitalized on January 2. His wife was hospitalized with the same diagnosis on January 3.