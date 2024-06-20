There is a song that protest organizers at Columbia University in New York sang day and night in the Gaza solidarity camp that became the epicenter of the university protests in the United States. “The world has not given me the voice I have. The world can’t take her away from me,” the lyrics say. The word voice is exchanged for others: strength, joy, peace or love. On the night of April 30, a group of students were singing that song in front of the campus building they had occupied the day before. Linking their arms to form a human chain, swaying to the music, about twenty students guarded the entrance to the building, which they had renamed Hind’s Hall in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Police arrested nearly 100 people that night, including the 44 who occupied the building. Most are scheduled to appear in a Manhattan court this Thursday, accused of breaking and entering.

Basil Rodríguez, 24 years old, was among those singing that song that night, megaphone in hand. He was afraid. He knew that the police were going to burst into the premises at any moment and arrest them, but he continued singing. He was focused on the suffering of the Palestinians, on the more than 35,000 murdered in Gaza and on the 200 days of constant bombing of the Strip.

The students had already been camped on one of the campus’s grassy esplanades for about two weeks to demand that Columbia break relations with any company linked to Israel. Their movement inspired similar camps on dozens of campuses in the United States, Europe and Australia. Given the refusal of the rectorate to give in to their demands, the organizers decided to escalate the mobilization and occupy Hamilton Hallone of the main buildings of the university, the same one they already occupied for protests against the Vietnam Warin 1968, or against apartheid in South Africa, in 1985.

The melody of the song suddenly mixed with the sound of the footsteps of hundreds of NYPD riot officers, who expelled students, witnesses and journalists from the campus before beginning arrests and entering the occupied building. Ann Marie, Basil’s mother, was following him on television thousands of miles away in California. She was also an activist: during her university days, in 1992, she was one of the first to join one of the pro-Palestinian groups and knows about police brutality. She was scared, she admits, but also proud. “This generation is our leaders of the future, those who will fight for a just peace for all. I only feel admiration for them,” she says.

During about two hours of operation, police dismantled the encampment, evacuated the building, and detained dozens of people, both on and off campus. Some had to be hospitalized. Of the time of arrests, Basil has a haze of memories. The police batons, the pushing, two of his colleagues lying on the ground, unconscious, the plastic ties squeezing their wrists. And the lyrics of the songs, which reminded him why he was there. Police charged Basil with criminal trespass. He spent a night in the cell and when he got home he realized that his legs were full of bruises, although he does not remember the police beating him. A couple of weeks later, the charges were dropped and the university, so far, has not expelled her from it.

Fear was mixed that night with commitment and the conviction that their demands were achievable and fair. As an American and a Columbia student, Basil feels a duty to speak out for Palestine. It is, he says, his responsibility. “If I don’t oppose it, I become an accomplice, even financially because I’m paying tuition,” he says. “If we do not protest, the blame for this genocide also falls on us. “It is an act of collective conscience and love towards the Palestinians, to defend their right to live.”

In the United States, Israel’s main ally, participating in protests in defense of Palestine means taking risks. Under normal circumstances, mobilizing on a university campus should have no consequences, but what has happened in recent months, with the Columbia rector’s office suspending student associations, expelling students and allowing the police to enter the campus, shows that The scenario, this time, is different.

“Students risked the kind of harassment that occurs in this country when you raise your voice for Palestine; they risked disciplinary measures from the university in an unpredictable context; and they risked being arrested by a highly politicized and violent police force,” explains Joseph A. Howley, a literature professor at Columbia University. Even for him, with more than a decade teaching at the university, it seemed intimidating to participate in the protests and mix his work with activism, but he ended up doing it out of responsibility. “I thought he belonged to me, as part of the Jewish faculty and as a privileged white man,” he says. Basil, at 24 years old, is aware of the risks and is willing to take them all. “I didn’t want to read about this movement from the outside, I needed to be part of it.” But she wasn’t always so clear.

Basil’s family is part of the Palestinian diaspora. His father is Mexican, his mother is Palestinian and Colombian, and his grandfather is from Jerusalem, a survivor of the Nakba of 1948. Basil grew up with them in California, living with his grandfather’s suffering, which is transmitted, he says, from generation to generation. generation. Since she was little, she has heard stories about the Palestinian struggle and the importance of standing up in the face of oppression and injustice. She has family living in Jerusalem and she visited them in 2014, when she was 14 years old. There, she saw firsthand the consequences of the Israeli military occupation and met her mother’s cousin, Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist whom Israel murdered in Jenin in May 2022, even though she was identified as press, with helmet and bulletproof vest.

For Basil, Shireen’s murder was the first turning point on his path to activism. At that time, he was already studying the last year of his History degree. “It changed me because I realized that my family was not safe,” he says. “[Shireen] “I was so brave that I thought it would always be there, but I was aware that no one is invincible in the face of the Israeli occupation and that Israel’s intention is to destroy every aspect of Palestinian life, its history and its culture, and that is why we have to preserve it.” .

The second key moment was in early October last year, when Israel began massacring the population of Gaza after the Hamas attack. Basil had just started a master’s degree in American studies at Columbia University, one of the most prestigious in the country, where a year of education costs around 60,000 euros. He wanted to study resistance as a way to repair the wounds left by colonialism, and chose Columbia for its legacy of support for the Palestinian cause, although he now recognizes that the university represents a story of horror and hope at the same time. Hope, because it is a platform that Palestinians in academia continue to use to seek justice; and horror because, as he explains, Columbia, with its investments, is being “complicit in the genocide.” In October, Basil began participating in demonstrations in New York, but later joined the student movement organizing protests in Columbia, determined to make sacrifices and put “her voice and her body at the forefront of the struggle for the liberation of Palestine.”

The group, made up of hundreds of students of various nationalities and religions, soon realized that it was not enough to organize marches and rallies. Willing to make their demands and what was happening in Palestine “impossible to ignore,” they went one step further and camped in the middle of the campus. At first, Basil, although he was part of the organization, decided not to join: he did not want to risk being expelled from the university. But as soon as he saw his companions in the tents, he changed his mind. “The universities in Gaza are destroyed, I couldn’t be so selfish as to continue with my life as if nothing had happened.”

That camp barely lasted a day. On April 18, police dismantled it and arrested more than 100 students. Basil escaped: he had gone to his house to feed his cat. He returned as quickly as he could, in an agonizing subway ride, and as soon as he arrived he began to plan his next steps. Hundreds of students, almost improvised, reacted by setting up a second camp, which soon became a perfectly organized community, with hot food, a library, classes and daily assemblies. “We were protesting against something horrible, a genocide, but at the same time, we were creating something beautiful,” Basil recalls.

Thirteen days later, police re-entered campus to break up the encampment and protest at Hamilton Hall, the occupied building. On the esplanade, the marks of the tents were left on the worn grass. Basil, although aware of the student movement that had been awakened, felt that April 30 as a defeat. The university and the police had stripped them of their way of resisting. But that attempt to silence them, he says, made them stronger. “I will not stop. Quite the opposite. And now I have learned and know how to do it better,” he says.

Since then, although the campus is practically empty, and although the vast majority of students have returned home, Basil and pro-Palestinian student groups have not stopped protesting. They organized, together with teachers and students, a parallel graduation; They set up, during a weekend, a third camp on campus; and now they plan to fill the court where their colleagues are scheduled to appear with protesters.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.