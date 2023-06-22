In order to enter a college or university, each student must pass the Unified State Examination (USE). But sometimes the result depends not only on his knowledge. In the event that the exam was passed with violations, or the student does not agree with the scores, he has the right to file an appeal. To improve performance, it is important to know when and how to file a complaint correctly.

In what cases to file an appeal for the exam

It happens that the computer could not recognize the examination form or the experts incorrectly counted the answer. This is a reason to write an appeal so that the work is checked again. It is submitted within two working days from the date of announcement of the exam results. The complaint itself is considered within four working days from the date of filing.

When, in the opinion of the graduate, the exam did not go as expected, you should immediately declare it. Violations are considered poorly readable materials, loud sounds, conversations of neighbors on the desk – that is, everything that prevents you from concentrating on tasks. Your comments must be stated on a piece of paper and handed over to the representative of the State Examination Commission (SEC). He can also clarify how to properly draw up a document.

The commission will review the recordings from CCTV cameras and interview the organizers. If there are no cameras in the room or no recording was made, this is also a reason for appeal. It is reviewed within four business days.

Is it possible to write an appeal after removal from the exam

Usually, graduates are warned in advance that it is forbidden to take a phone, tablet, and any foreign objects to the audience where the exam is taking place. Even a bracelet or a flash drive left on the table can cause suspicion. Therefore, everything superfluous should be removed from the hands and from the desk and only what is necessary to complete the task should be left.

If there are any suspicions, they will be reported to the organizer. After that, members of the state examination committee will be invited, who will draw up an act of removal from the exam and take the examinee out of the audience. In addition, if violations are detected, the results of the exams may be canceled. Then the participant will have to be tested again on the reserve day.

Moreover, if a graduate was removed from the exam for using cheat sheets or inappropriate behavior, then appeals in this case are not accepted. The only way to resolve the situation is in court.

Who can apply for an exam

Both students and their parents or legal representatives can file a complaint. Muscovites can do it through the portal mos.ruindicating your passport data and SNILS.

Residents of regions where electronic filing is not possible should directly contact the conflict commission or their school. The management of the educational institution itself will transfer the application to the right place.

If necessary, you can withdraw the appeal within 24 hours after registration.

How to Prepare for an Exam Without an Appeal

Fear and anxiety are the feelings that many students of the 9th and 11th grades are now experiencing. However, this negatively affects well-being and often leads to errors in the exam.

As Anna Musikhina, a social studies teacher and Skysmart content producer, told Izvestia, sleep and nutrition greatly influence the ability to concentrate on solving complex problems. Therefore, before the exam, it is important to get enough sleep, not to be hungry, but also not to overeat. According to the expert, lack of sleep can cause stress, and hunger is a big distraction.

In addition, it is important to properly plan your time for the exam in advance. The teacher advises to start with easy tasks that can be quickly remembered and solved. Then proceed to the part for which you can score the most points. And only then proceed to complex tasks that take a lot of time and mental resources.

Also, on the eve of the exams, the teacher advises to practice filling out the forms so as not to waste precious time on them or not to fill them out several times in case of an error.

The main period of the Unified State Examination in 2023 in Russia runs from May 26 to July 1. Testing this year is carried out in three stages: early (March 20 – April 19), main (May 26 – July 1) and additional (September 6 – September 19). Now passes the main period of passing the exam. It began with exams in chemistry, literature and geography.