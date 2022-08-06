If you are one of the people living in an area susceptible to floodingthere are certain actions you can learn and perform during the rainy season to safeguard life and that of your family, so it is best to be prepared for any inconveniences that may arise.

That is why we want to inform you of some tips shared by the National Water Comission (Conagua) to prevent floods, which can occur during the rainy season, from ending up claiming lives, which can be prevented by applying a contingency plan in case water levels rise.

Basic recommendations of the Conagua in case of flooding

According to Conagua, before a flood occurs in the area where you live, you must locate the routes let you go to highest points to avoid water.

It is important that, if you have little girls and boysin rainy season don’t leave them home alone or if it is very necessary, notify an adult neighbor who can get them out in case of flooding.

Conagua also recommends that, during the rainy season, you have a reserve of bottled drinking water, imperishable food and clean clothes stored in a safe space, especially if you live in a flood zone.

Another of the recommendations made by the National Water Commission is that you keep your personal documents and those of your family in one plastic bag to prevent them from being destroyed in the event of a flood.

Likewise, keep a flashlight, a portable battery-powered radio, and a first-aid kit close at hand, in case you need to leave the house and the flooded area remains cut off, the radio will allow you to hear official announcements in case of emergency. that the internet service is affected.

In addition, in the rainy season you must be kept informed by official means and in the event that your home is evacuated, you must disconnect the electricity and gas services to avoid further incidents.

In the event that you are informed that it is necessary to evacuate, take out your backpack with your documentsthe first aid kit, the lamp, the radio and the most necessary to stay in the shelters while the danger of flooding passes.

If the area where you live begins to flood and you are just evacuating, stay away from power polesremember that water conducts electricity, so look for safer routes to move to a higher space free from flooding.

Also avoid walking through flooded areaseven if the water is low, as the flow can increase rapidly and at speeds that can be dangerous, then better use routes that are safer.

If you are traveling by car and it is trapped in the middle of the flood, it is best that you get out of it and seek shelter in a high place and if you can, better avoid taking the car out in case of a possible flood or try to take it to an area high so that it is not affected.