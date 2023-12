Thursday, December 28, 2023, 10:09







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Government announced yesterday that the VAT reduction for basic products (to 0% on bread, flour, milk, cheese, eggs, fruits, vegetables, legumes and potatoes; and to 5% on oils and pasta) will be extended until 30 June to cushion the rises in…

This content is exclusive for subscribers