Lombardia, new regional law for the basic psychologist

A new regional law to establish it basic psychologistfigure inserted and recognized in all respects among primary care thanks to a regional allocation quantified in 12 million euros. A significant response to the strong increase in demand and psychological need encountered in the pandemic period with the aim, in a stable and long-term perspective, of structuring a psychological offer integrated into the Regional Health System that can be timely, appropriate and ever closer to citizens and the territory. The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino he had underlined the urgency live to 14.00on Rai 2.

It is the bill of which the Vice President of the Health Commission are the first signatories Simona Tironi (Forza Italia) and the Regional Councilor Niccolò Carretta (Mixed Group – Action) which will be presented at the press conference Wednesday 27 April at 12.15 at Palazzo Pirelli in Sala Gonfalone. In addition to the first two signatories Tironi and Carretta, the President of the Regional Council will also participate in the initiative Alessandro Fermithe regional Guarantor for Childhood and Adolescence Riccardo Bettigathe President of the Lombardy Order of Psychologists Laura Parolin And Aurora Ramazzottihost and creator, chosen as testimonial for his commitment and focus on promoting mental health.

“It is a bill born from the fruitful collaboration between majority and minority – they underline Simona Tironi And Niccolò Carretta– with one goal: to ensure an effective and timely response to the increasingly emerging need for mental distress. In fact, the pandemic has brought to light an evident state of mental distress especially in the younger generations that must be evaluated and treated in time to prevent it from becoming chronic “.

In Italy today only 29% of the population with major depression accesses treatment within one year of the onset of the disease. Refer patients to a psychologist within a year of the onset of the disorder, it would allow an effective intervention that could avoid leading to the prescription of psychotropic drugs.

