Combat veterans will not have to annually confirm their disability – the government approved the relevant decree, Izvestia found out. We are talking about people who were seriously injured in military service, as well as contract volunteers. During the initial examination for disability, it will be immediately assigned for an indefinite period. Experts call the measure a logical and humane decision.

Who will be given permanent disability?

Participants in combat operations, including veterans of special military operations, will have easier conditions for obtaining disability: it will be established indefinitely. A resolution on the specifics of registering such a social status was approved by the government (Izvestia has the document).

Photo: RIA Novosti/Maxim Bogodvid

According to the amendments, We are talking about soldiers who received severe injuries, wounds, injuries and concussions during military service, contract service, or while in a volunteer formation. They will be spared the need to undergo re-examination to confirm their disability. – it will be enough to receive this conclusion from a special commission only once and without the need to undergo a medical examination again every year.

At the same time, citizens will retain the right to re-apply to a medical and social examination institution to review the disability group if their health status changes, is emphasized in the document.

Experts supported the amendments, noting their relevance and high social significance.

Combat multiple traumas differ significantly from injuries and amputations received in civilian life, The head of the Federal Bureau of Medical and Social Expertise, Mikhail Dymochka, explained to Izvestia the meaning of the innovations. According to him, After amputation of limbs due to injuries, additional surgical intervention is often required for successful prosthetics, and therefore rehabilitation takes considerable time.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexey Mayshev

“Learning to walk with a prosthesis also requires a longer time, since it is necessary to restore other body functions affected by injury,” the expert added. — Establishing disability in such wounded people immediately indefinitely will allow them to be most effectively treated and restored and subsequently return to active life.

Long rehabilitation

The long recovery of people who have been in hot spots is also associated with psychological problems, added the head of the National Center for Disability Problems Alexander Lysenko. According to him, one of the traumatic factors for a person who has been wounded is the experience of a life-threatening situation. This leads to the development of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The rehabilitation path in such cases takes a long time,” the specialist explained to Izvestia. — Therefore, it is important to ensure continuity of rehabilitation do not limit it to the existing re-examination algorithms, since these algorithms were developed based on the experience of civilian medicine.

With a person who has experienced a traumatic experience, it is necessary to work in several directions at once. Therefore, in such a situation, the decision on permanent disability is quite justified, says Alexander Lysenko.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexey Mayshev

The decision taken by the government correlates with the nature of combat injuries said the chairman of the All-Russian Society of Disabled People, deputy Mikhail Terentyev.

“A person needs more complex help, including psychological help,” he said. — Making a decision on an indefinite examination will allow us to formulate a long-term program of comprehensive rehabilitation for each individual person.

Co-chairman of the All-Russian Patients’ Union Yan Vlasov added that Now examinations for disability are carried out directly in military hospitals. This also greatly simplifies life: upon arrival home, a person does not need to waste time and effort on additional trips to undergo a medical and social examination.

Also, according to him, assistance to SVO participants should not be limited to permanent disability: they need constant medical support.