Undersecretary of Education and Sports for the Northern Zone, Maurilio Fuentes Estrada, said that current enrollment in basic education, which includes preschool, primary and secondary, reached approximately 293 thousand students in the recently concluded school year.

He added that there is usually an annual growth of between two and three thousand students per school year.

“Basic education lays the foundations for the educational, formative and social development of boys and girls,” said the state official, who added that “many school-aged children want to attend educational institutions to learn to read, write, add, learn about history, natural sciences; in short, all the subjects that concern them as children.”

Renata Samaniego, a primary school student, is an example of what the state official said. Samaniego said that when she finished kindergarten she wanted to go to school to learn to read. “I just finished kindergarten a little while ago, I’m almost starting school at Abraham González, because I want to learn to read because I really like stories and now I’ll be able to read them,” said Samaniego.

For her part, Angélica Ramírez, a 15-year-old teenager who recently graduated from state secondary school 2, said that she always liked being in that secondary school, but now that she has finished, she is uncertain about how she will do in her new school. “I was always comfortable throughout high school, I will miss my friends, but now that I took the exam for high school, I will meet more people and I will surely make more friends.”

Fuentes stressed the importance of careful planning to ensure that the education system can meet the needs of the growing student population, especially considering the migration dynamics that characterize Ciudad Juárez.

They anticipate an enrollment of 294 thousand

In this context, he mentioned that an additional increase of approximately one thousand students is anticipated for the next school year, projecting an enrollment of close to 294 thousand students.

Fuentes reported that in terms of educational infrastructure, the federalized system covers 78 percent of the schools in the city, with 776 schools, while the state system operates 198 institutions.

He expressed his satisfaction with the structure of the federalized system, which he said was well organized to address the specific needs of each educational level, from preschool to technical and general secondary education.

Fuentes also mentioned the areas with the greatest educational demand in Ciudad Juárez, such as the areas of De las Torres, Parajes and Riveras, as well as the area of ​​Juárez Nuevo. In addition, he recognized the need for more support for the creation of new schools and highlighted the collaboration with the municipal government for the donation of land for educational infrastructure.

In this regard, he reported on the upcoming construction of a school near Talamás Camandari, which will begin to be built in January of next year.

In terms of urban development, Fuentes explained the role played by the education sector in the approval of new subdivisions in the city.

Guarantee availability of supply

He stressed that the approval of these projects must be approved by the education sector to ensure the availability of adequate educational services for future residents.

He also noted the willingness of developers of subdivisions in the southeastern part of Ciudad Juárez to donate land for the construction of new schools, in response to the needs identified by educational authorities.

Finally, regarding the nature of the new schools, Fuentes indicated that they are evaluating whether they will be managed by the state or federal government, considering various variables to make the best possible decision for the benefit of the educational community of Ciudad Juárez.

The state official emphasized the importance of strategic and collaborative planning to strengthen educational infrastructure and meet the growing demand in Ciudad Juárez, thus ensuring equitable and quality access to education for all students in the region.