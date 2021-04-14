Several users recharge their vehicle at an electric car charging point in Madrid. KIKE TO / THE COUNTRY

Since last Saturday the aid of the Moves plan has been in force, an ambitious program of subsidies for the acquisition of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells and the installation of recharging points with a budget of 400 million euros which could be extended to 800 million until the end of 2023. It is the Government’s great bet to promote a very residual car market still in Spain.

What vehicles will benefit from the aid?

The program is basically aimed at new vehicles whose price does not exceed 45,000 euros, although that range is extended to 53,000 euros if the car has 8 or 9 seats. Second-hand vehicles are excluded, except those self-registered by dealers as long as less than nine months have passed between registration and sale. In that case, each concessionaire has limited the sale of 30 electrified units (compared to the current four) with the support of Moves.

Can motorcycles access aid?

Yes, as long as they respect the main axis of the aid: that they are electric. Its price cannot exceed 10,000 euros in models equivalent to a cylinder capacity greater than 50 cubic centimeters.

What are the aids for electric cars?

Buying a fuel cell (hydrogen) or pure electric car can mean for a private individual or a self-employed worker to receive aid of 4,500 euros, extendable up to 7,000 euros if in return another vehicle with more than seven years old is scrapped. Electric and hydrogen vans will be able to count on aid of up to 7,000 euros, extendable to 9,000 euros if another is scrapped. Users with disabilities due to reduced mobility, who use it as a taxi or VTC vehicle and residents of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants will have 10% additional help.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles cannot reach the maximum grant amount?

The promoter of the aid, the IDAE, has enabled exceptions for those cars that have a range in fully electric mode of more than 90 kilometers. In that case, they will be able to receive those maximum amounts. Those who do not have that mobility radius with zero emissions will have to settle for 2,500 euros (5,000 if another vehicle is scrapped). In the case of plug-in hybrid vans, their autonomy in a battery-only cycle must not be less than 30 kilometers.

Do companies have the same conditions as individuals and freelancers?

No. In that case, different scales have been defined. In the case of SMEs, the aid can range between 1,700 euros and 2,900 euros for passenger cars, extendable to 4,000 euros in the event of taking another vehicle out of circulation. For large companies, the aid falls to a range of between 1,600 euros and 2,200 euros, expandable to between 2,300 euros and 5,000 euros with the scrapping program. Aid for vans can range up to 5,000 euros in the case of SMEs, as long as another van.

What if I want to ask for help to install a charging point?

Moves III raises a subsidy for freelancers, individuals and communities of owners of 70% of the installation cost, improved to 80% in the case of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants. For companies, the percentages range from 55% for small and medium-sized companies to 35% for large companies if the point to be installed will be publicly accessible. In the case of private accesses, the aid is reduced to 30%.

Who should the grant be requested from?

As it happened in the last edition, the autonomous communities are the fund managers, so it is to them that individuals, freelancers and public administrations should address. In the case of companies, the date period for acquiring the vehicle or investing in the charging points must be after the registration of the request for aid, as it is necessary to comply with the incentive conditions of the call.

How must the invoice be to benefit from the aid?

It must be dated from April 10, 2021 and state the registration (or chassis number), make, model and version of the vehicle. In addition, there must be a discount by the manufacturer or the dealer of at least 1,000 euros in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the “Moves III Program” that must be broken down.

What happens if aid has been requested in the Moves II plan and it is possible to participate in the Moves III, with higher grant amounts?

If the vehicle was ordered and has not yet been ordered, it can be waived and started over. If the order has been placed and there is also a favorable resolution to the subsidy, it will only be possible to go to Moves III in the event that the purchase invoice is after April 9.