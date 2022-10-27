Ending a friendship or relationship on bad terms is usually the reason to be blocked on the most popular social networks of Meta, WhatsApp and Facebook, That is why below we will show you how to know someone has blocked you on the social network developed by Mark Zuckerberg.

Although on Facebook does not exist as such a button to know who has blocked you or removed from your friends list as it happens on other platforms, the truth is that there are signs that will help you understand if someone has blocked you or removed you from their contacts.

The infallible methods for find out if you’ve been blocked is to write the name of that person in the search bar of Facebook or in your list of friends in the same social network.

If you have made several attempts, searching with all possible variants of the name, it is most likely that that person has blocked you and therefore you can no longer find it.

On the other hand, if you had a recent conversation with that person, it is best to search the chats you have on Messenger and if you find a message from “PROFILE NOT AVAILABLE”, Most likely, that person has blocked you or otherwise deleted their Facebook account.

Search from the platform or friend list of your timeline

It may interest you:

It should be noted that according to Facebook, when you block someone’s profile, this person is automatically removed from your friends and he or she does not receive any notification of blocking to their profiles, and also loses the rights to have any interaction with you through said blocked account. .