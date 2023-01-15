Basic Finns | Wille Rydma to the council group of basic Finns in Helsinki

Wille Rydman, who resigned from the coalition, has been accepted into the council group of basic Finns in Helsinki. He is also a candidate in the parliamentary elections from the ranks of basic Finns.

Will Rydman has been accepted as a member of the Helsinki Basic Finns council group on Sunday, the council group says on Twitter.

Rydman said at the beginning of the year that he left the coalition and joined Basic Finns. He is also a candidate in the parliamentary elections from the ranks of basic Finns.

Rhythm resigned from the coalition’s parliamentary group last summer. According to the parliamentary group, Rydman did not enjoy the trust of the group.

HS published in June the thingin which several young women told about Rydman’s behavior, which they found oppressive.

Rydman has denied that he was guilty of the allegations in the HS article. He has made a request for an investigation into the article. The investigation is still ongoing.

In the fall, the Central Criminal Police started a preliminary investigation against Rydman for suspected rape. In December, prosecutors announced that no charges would be filed.