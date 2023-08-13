Basic Finns | What do the Basic Finns want? HS asked 21 rank-and-file members how they would change Finland

When HS asked the participants of the basic Finns party meeting how Finland should be changed, many started talking about the economy. Among other things, safety and Finns’ own well-being also came to the fore.

The government the second largest party Perussuomalaiset started a two-day on Saturday his party meeting In Tampere.

The situation in the government is very difficult, because racists have been revealed in the past of basic Finnish ministers writings and private messageswho have driven Perussuomalaiset and Rkp on a collision course.

Basic Finns in its current form are in the government for the first time, if that led to the party’s split Juha Sipilä The (central) government period 2015–2019 is not counted.

HS asked rank-and-file members of the Basic Finns at the party meeting how they think Finland should be changed now that their party is in power.

Miro Kemppainen, 19, Kuopio:

“As a rank-and-file member, I can’t talk about the government’s work, they are all reflected in the programs, and I think the programs are heading in the right direction. There is a lot that needs to be developed. After all, finances are pretty damn important here, I don’t think we should continue getting into debt.”

Mika Aalto, 48, Marttila:

“In the government negotiations, it has been possible to stick to what the votes were used for, I think that’s the main thing. If we could get to democracy and people’s democracy, we would be on the right track. The media would stop distorting things and tell them the way they are, the right way. I think the Swiss style is great when the people vote on almost everything. Then there wouldn’t be any unnecessary fussing and fussing.”

Janne Gustafsson, 42, Marttila:

“Let’s run the things that have been promised to run, or at least aim for them. Of course, you don’t have to drive through everything. In that direction, however, so that the jacket wouldn’t turn in the wrong direction, that would be quite important. For example, immigration matters, they are being improved. All related to energy, of course [asiat] and such.”

Nina Mustonen, 55, Kotka:

“Let’s make good decisions so that all people in Finland can live as well as possible. For example, our financial policy has been a bit reckless up until now. People also have to manage their own finances so that expenses and income are in balance. It requires painful decisions, but I hope that the Finnish economy will be balanced.”

Maire Villo, 82, Mouhijärvi (Sastamala):

“For example, the future of agriculture comes to mind, it has been trampled as low as ever. I am a farm lady and we have had dairy cattle. Despite that, I have been working at a pharmacy. I know how hard it has been. Two years ago, the rest of the cattle were put away, because it is not worth keeping them after all. The price of milk is going down a lot, but the production costs have all gone up, it’s an impossible equation that will ultimately lead to nothing. I had to stop. I do know what a hard life is.”

Kalle Haataja, 22, Joensuu:

“I would hope that Finland would go in a more nationalistic direction in the sense that Finnish decision-makers would make decisions with the Finnish people first. Decisions would be made that would benefit the ordinary Finnish citizen, this kind of citizen who pays taxes and goes to work and so on. Concretely, I would say that taxes should be allocated more to Finnish well-being. For example, I think this European Union is quite an income transfer union, so more money for the use of Finns and not so much for Southern Europe.”

Joona Mäntynen, 22, Helsinki:

“Probably every single party that gets into government responsibility wants to change Finland into a better place. Different parties may have different opinions about what measures are required to improve the country, but my answer is philosophical to the extent that it is my firm belief that the goal of every party is to improve things in the government.

As a Helsinki resident, I have somewhat followed this development in Helsinki, that the security situation is weak. In that sense, I would be satisfied if the current government’s measures could partially prevent my hometown becoming like Stockholm in this security matter.”

Ulla Korolainen, 73, Längelmäki (Orivesi-Jämsä)

“I would like to be able to implement that election program. It would be really good, because the previous governments have eaten billions, but have not accomplished anything good. They just presented themselves terribly. When I lived near Helsinki, I worked three jobs, and even then I was constantly driving others without pay.”

Sami Puola, 51, Hyvinkää:

“We should try to rationalize many things. On the criminal side, the volume discounts should be removed [jos henkilö tuomitaan useista rikoksista samalla kertaa, yksittäisestä rikoksesta tuomittava rangaistus muodostuu alemmaksi kuin se olisi kyseisestä rikoksesta yksinään tuomittaessa].

The immigration side, that’s where I support rationalization. Of course, Finland needs immigration like any other country, but it must be done sensibly. [–] Everyone can think for themselves what rationalization is.”

Kalevi Tylli, 58, Helsinki:

“This economy should be improved a bit, it’s at the very bottom. Sometimes these cuts, contractions and tightenings feel a bit cruel, but they have to be done. This economy can’t take another Dem prime minister, that we take on a debt of 40 billion.”

Pentti Leino, 72, Helsinki:

“Yes, I would say that the economy needs to be fixed. It cannot be compromised now, too much debt has been taken on so far. Everyone suffers, the interest rates are rough, as you yourself know. Minorities, they should be helped. You can’t go to any of the Russian models, where some thrive and others suffer.”

Kauko Hiltunen, 71, Lapinlahti:

“Probably at least enough changes to end the indebtedness. Decisions should be made on that side. I would think that the taxation of high-income earners should be tightened a little more, even though the progressive tax is probably already high, but still.”

Sakari Leinonen, Hyvinkää, 21:

“I would hope that what has been established during the previous government for four years would be seen [perussuomalaisten] in operation. The cost of living should be reduced and the feeling of security could increase. Now there have been big disturbances in Sweden with these Koran burnings and others, so I would hope that it would not be seen in Finland.”

Nanna Väätäinen, 19, Kuopio:

“Wonderful question! The government program shows quite well how we want to change Finland. The immigration policy part in particular is very stupid. Above all, we want to change Finland in such a way that it promotes the interests of Finns. That’s the number one priority.

I work in social security, so the functionality of social security services is important. I think [hallitus­ohjelmassa] it is a good thing, for example, to increase mental health services and especially low-threshold mental health services.”

Timo Ilonen, 20, Virrat:

“I am not speaking for the entire party, but only for my own interpretation. We want to make Finland better for Finns. We want our own people, for whom the state is primarily responsible, to be better taken into account. At least according to my own interpretation, during the last government there was more focus on what kind of image is given to the outside world.”

Piia Ylä-Kotola, 54, Salo:

“Paying more attention to Finns’ own well-being. You don’t live on debt, we take care of safety and things like that. We don’t put money abroad that much. Let’s focus on business activities and Finnish agriculture, local food and such. That business operations would remain in Finland and local food would be available and ecology would be taken into account.”

Jaana Kuusisto, 52, Kauhajoki:

“Now let’s live with Finland ahead and stop that silly bowing to everywhere else all the time. We are a global world, and we have to do international cooperation, that’s quite clear. But it is not up to us in Finland to sell our leather constantly. Let’s stop fooling around at the big boys’ table if you don’t have the talent. Uniper shops, buying air from Germany, things like that. If you don’t have the know-how or know-how, then you should stay away from them. Then let’s play at a little smaller tables.”

Ari Paukku, 60, Kauhajoki:

“The government has made a program, and if we are given the opportunity to implement it with all our partners without horns, I believe that it will start to work and benefit us all. Cooperation requires concessions on both sides, including from us, and we have also made them. But you can’t just command us. We win with cooperation, but it takes everything. Welcome everyone. Then it goes away.”

Sami Pajunoja, 44, Sastamala:

“If we don’t do something very soon, we will soon be a resource country and a national park where Europeans go to relax. But Finns don’t serve here, they hire slightly cheaper people here.”

Henri Uljonen, 40, Kuopio

“Finland should be taken back to the Finns. That a Finn should be and live and work in Finland. That you wouldn’t live on society’s money, and that the job would always be profitable to accept.

The money has already been cut from the development aid and put into Ukraine, but in the future, when the situation stabilizes, the money would primarily go to Finns. We also have a lot of homeless and marginalized people. There is no need for Savolainen to go to a big city like this to look, and you can see that there are homeless people here too, and yes, there are some in Siilinjärvi too.”

Taina Klemelä, Siilinjärvi, 42

“Let’s assume that Finland is ours. It’s not like we take everything here and give money everywhere else. That’s a pretty important thing.

We have a good government that can handle it. At least for us basic Finns. I trust that.”

Correction 13.8. 12:20 p.m.: Sami Pajunoja’s last name was previously erroneously Pajunen in the story.