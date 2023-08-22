Basic Finns | Vilhelm Junnila was elected deputy chairman of the parliamentary group

Junnila resigned as Minister of Economy in July.

Congressman Vilhelm Junnila was elected as the second vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns. The choice was made at the parliamentary group’s summer meeting in Kokkola.

Junnila is a second-term MP from Naantal.

He started the government as minister of economic affairs, but left the position in July. Junnila’s old Nazi references caused an uproar.

Junnila said that she considers “based on the continuation of the government and Finland’s reputation” that it is “impossible for her to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way”.

The chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns is Jani Mäkelä and First Vice President Jenna Simula.