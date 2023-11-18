Basic Finns | “This is the gentleman’s private thinking”, commented the party secretary on the ex-member’s radical thoughts

Yle reported that the police had received indications that the man suspected of sending fake bombs was preparing a ritual murder.

“Civil service and authorities act as accelerators of polarization by enacting laws and persecuting dissenters using coercion, police operations, prosecutions and courts.”

This is what a man who is suspected wrote on the basic Finnish blog site in April Mightily including having sent fake bombs to party offices during the parliamentary elections. According to Yle, the cases are being investigated as illegal threats made with terrorist intent. In the summer, according to Yle, the police received indications that the same man was preparing a ritual murder.

STT has received a coercive decision regarding this from the district court of Pirkanmaa. The Central Criminal Police received permission for telemonitoring.

A 43-year-old man from Pirkan was a member of the basic Finnish party until a few months ago. Party secretary Harri Vuorenpää according to the suspect’s thoughts do not represent the line of basic Finns. He does not comment to STT on whether the man resigned on his own initiative or on the initiative of the party.

According to Yle, KRP has not started a preliminary investigation into the murder or its preparation.

Yle told from a message exchange in the Telegram group under the protection of the nickname, which is connected to the suspect. The nickname stated, among other things, that “any herd needs breeding to avoid decay. This applies most of all to the human herd”.

In the texts written on the official blog site of the basic Finns, the content is more moderate. However, the man talks about accelerationism.

Accelerationism is about an extreme right-wing ideology that has rejected democracy, according to which society must collapse with terrorist attacks in order to get into a totalitarian society ruled by whites. People of different colors and immigrants, politicians representing opposing worlds, Jews and especially Muslims are considered a threat.

How does the Basic Finns feel about accelerationism?

“I can’t say directly about accelerationism, because I honestly don’t really know what it means. But we don’t support any extremist activity,” says Vuorenpää.

STT went through a few texts published during the spring and summer from the internet archive, because the suspect’s blog posts have been removed from the pages of Basic Finns.

in Finland is political violence, the suspect also claims. In his opinion, immigration policy decisions have resulted, among other things, in the fact that a huge number of Finnish women have been raped or sexually harassed by foreigners.

Is this the idea of ​​basic Finns more generally?

“This is not related to the party’s thinking in any way, but this is the private thinking of the gentleman in question. Political violence is an extremely serious issue in every way. The fact that it is being expanded somewhere else is quite special,” says Vuorenpää.

Vuorenpää according to the concept, texts can be published freely on the blog site of basic Finns after having received there credentials.

“Blogs are reviewed occasionally and especially if we get a tip that there is something inappropriate.”

Vuorenpää recalls that it would have been several months since the blog entries were deleted, and according to him, the initiative to delete them came from the suspect. He cannot say how long the texts had been visible.

STT has not reached the man suspected of crimes by phone.