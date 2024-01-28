Basic Finns | This is how Jussi Halla-aho's daughters commented on their father's vote

“It hasn't really been seen at home,” the daughters said.

Presidential candidate Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) the daughters said that the father was very busy during the election campaign.

Halla-aho's spouse was also present at the election supervisors of the Fundamental Finns candidate Jussi Halla-aho at Apollo in Helsinki Hilla Halla-aho and their daughter Hilma Halla-aho and Kerttu Halla-aho.

Rarely Halla-aho's daughters, who were in public, commented briefly on the atmosphere before the preliminary votes were announced.

Halla-aho's daughters said that their own father clearly stands out from the other candidates because he has “his own profile”. They wished their father the best possible election results.

When 80 percent of the votes have been counted, it seems that in the second round of the presidency, the coalition Alexander Stubb and the electoral association Pekka Haavisto (green).

Halla-aho's support seems to be about seven percentage points away from the second round.