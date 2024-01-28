Sunday, January 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basic Finns | This is how Jussi Halla-aho's daughters commented on their father's vote

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Basic Finns | This is how Jussi Halla-aho's daughters commented on their father's vote

“It hasn't really been seen at home,” the daughters said.

Presidential candidate Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) the daughters said that the father was very busy during the election campaign.

“It hasn't really been seen at home,” they said.

Halla-aho's spouse was also present at the election supervisors of the Fundamental Finns candidate Jussi Halla-aho at Apollo in Helsinki Hilla Halla-aho and their daughter Hilma Halla-aho and Kerttu Halla-aho.

Rarely Halla-aho's daughters, who were in public, commented briefly on the atmosphere before the preliminary votes were announced.

Halla-aho's daughters said that their own father clearly stands out from the other candidates because he has “his own profile”. They wished their father the best possible election results.

When 80 percent of the votes have been counted, it seems that in the second round of the presidency, the coalition Alexander Stubb and the electoral association Pekka Haavisto (green).

Halla-aho's support seems to be about seven percentage points away from the second round.

See also  Athletics | The victory made Sara Lappalainen, who went from one problem to another, emotional: "It's been such a hell of a devil"

#Basic #Finns #Jussi #Hallaaho39s #daughters #commented #father39s #vote

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Laschet launches reconciliation initiative in Europe and the Middle East

Laschet launches reconciliation initiative in Europe and the Middle East

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result