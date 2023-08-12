Basic Finns | There are festering wounds in the government – This is how Ps’s leading politicians comment on the government’s situation

Sebastian Tynkkynen, the third vice-president of the Basic Finns, described racism as a “disgusting phenomenon”.

The government the second largest party, the Basic Finns, met on Saturday to his party meeting in the midst of a very difficult situation for the government.

Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson has this week demanded a clearer dismissal of racism from basic Finnsand he has not agreed to promise his party’s support to the ministers in the probably expected confidence votes in the fall.

At the party meeting, HS asked the leading politicians of basic Finns for their views on the government’s situation.

Riikka Purra

Purra: The government has festering wounds

Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purran according to the government, there are “festering wounds” that must be treated soon.

However, he described his interactions with Rkp and Henriksson as “businesslike”, and said that there are no “haircuts” going on in the government.

“But if humiliating demands are made day after day, then of course you have to react to them,” Purra said, presumably referring to Henriksson’s demands for “genuine remorse”.

“I can only guarantee that my own team works flawlessly. We are committed to the government program and the principles announced in it.”

Purra also estimates that he cannot influence what Rkp decides in its internal discussions.

Rkp has publicly emphasized what is being prepared by the government communication about the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finland. The communication has been prepared by the state secretaries, and the ministers will also discuss it next week.

“When it has been decided together that it is essential to make such a document, we will do our best to make it good and everyone can commit to it,” said Purra.

“However, it does not water down the government’s program or its entries, for example with regard to immigration, nor does it open up new funding.”

Purra estimates that Perussuomalaiset and Rkp expect “different things” from the paper.

“We appreciate concrete things, logical arguments. The fact that we repeat values ​​is not enough for a very robust paper.”

Jussi Halla-aho

Halla-aho: Rkp has to decide if it wants to be in the government

Speaker, former chairman of Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho estimates that the Rkp is plagued by internal conflicts between liberals and conservatives.

“Now it seems that the party’s leadership is trying, so to speak, to kick the can forward, that is, to move the problem and throw the ball to basic Finns, that basic Finns should solve this problem. But the solution can be found specifically within the Rkp,” he said.

In Halla-aho’s opinion, Rkp must decide whether it wants to be in the board or not.

He was also asked if the Basic Finns as a party could do something to hold the government together.

“There is nothing apologetic or shameful about our activities and goals. Every person has certainly at some time, especially in private, or let’s say in their own circles, used such language or word choices that are not suitable for ministers to use. But now we’re talking about things that were said years ago, in completely different contexts,” Halla-aho said.

He also suspected that apologies were not enough for those who needed them.

“Even if you feel that you said things wrong and want to apologize for them, nothing comes of it. The attack continues with the same intensity. If this summer has taught me anything, it’s that you shouldn’t crawl in front of hostile actors and apologize, because there’s no intention to forgive either.”

Tynkkynen: Racism is a “disgusting phenomenon”

He was elected to continue as the third vice-president of the Basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen assured that the Basic Finns are “one hundred percent” behind the government program.

“As for government cooperation, we are also 100% committed to that. We want to continue with our government partners. We see that with this composition we can save Finland’s economy,” he said.

“I believe that the continuation of government cooperation is not up to us, we are so committed to it. Others can then make their own decisions if they feel like it.”

Tynkkynen said he respects Rkp as a government partner. He also said that Perussuomaliket is committed to both its own programs and government programs, and there is no racism in them.

“We absolutely do not support racism. It’s a disgusting phenomenon.”