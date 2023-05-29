Basic Finns | The youth organization of basic Finns elected a new chairman

19-year-old Lauri Laitinen is studying to become a paramedic at the University of Applied Sciences. He has been on the board of the youth organization since 2020.

Basic Finnish A Lappeenranta resident has been elected as the new chairman of Nuoriso Lauri Laitinen. The organization made the choice at its meeting on Sunday.

The previous chairman of the youth organization of the Basic Finns Joakim Vigelius was elected MP in the spring parliamentary elections. Laitinen starts immediately and will work in the position for the rest of the year.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to be building this organization for the last few years and I am extremely grateful for the mandate to pilot this organization forward,” Laitinen commented on his choice on the website of Perussuomalainen Nuori.

19-year-old Laitinen is studying to become a paramedic at the University of Applied Sciences. He has been on the board of the youth organization since 2020.

On the organization’s Instagram page, Laitinen says that he got involved in party activities after the 2019 parliamentary elections. His thinking was influenced, for example, by the sexual crime scandal that was revealed in Oulu and the fact that other parties considered “cheap Filipino labor as a panacea for the nursing shortage”.

“I felt that only the Basic Finns genuinely cared about Finns and spoke openly about the effects of harmful immigration when others were silent about them,” says Laitinen on Instagram.