Basic Finns | The party meeting continues, Halla-aho’s election as presidential candidate and Purra’s policy speech will be announced

On Saturday, the party meeting, among other things, elected Harri Vuorenpää as the new party secretary for Basic Finns. The rest of the party leadership will continue as before.

Basic Finns the party meeting continues in Tampere today, Sunday.

The program includes, among other things, the Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-ahon election as presidential candidate and chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purran line talk at 3 p.m.

The presidential candidate will be chosen at 12 o’clock, and Halla-aho will give his line speech at around 12:45.

In addition, at the party meeting the EU line of basic Finns was discussed.

