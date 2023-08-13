Sunday, August 13, 2023
Basic Finns | The party meeting continues, Halla-aho’s election as presidential candidate and Purra’s policy speech will be announced

August 13, 2023
Policy|Basic Finns

Basic Finns the party meeting continues in Tampere today, Sunday.

The program includes, among other things, the Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-ahon election as presidential candidate and chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purran line talk at 3 p.m.

The presidential candidate will be chosen at 12 o’clock, and Halla-aho will give his line speech at around 12:45.

HS will show a joint live broadcast of the party meeting with Ilta-Sanom.

Yesterday, Saturday, the party meeting, among other things, elected a new party secretary for Basic Finns Harri Vuorenpää. The rest of the party leadership will continue as before.

In addition, at the party meeting the EU line of basic Finns was discussed.

You can read Saturday’s moment-by-moment follow-up from here.

