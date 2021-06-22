Basic Finns “The party is ready and saved from what it was” – What do the basic Finns think about Halla-aho’s legacy and change of leadership

District leaders are hoping for a colorful presidential race, though expect only minor line changes in party politics. Many stress that there is no return to the time of Soini.

Basic Finns district leaders do not predict surprise names for party leadership. When asked about possible presidential candidates, the leaders of the district associations raise the vice-chair already mentioned in public. Riikka Purra, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Ville Tavion as well as the Member of Parliament Juho Eerolan.

District leaders think there are great candidates in the party, but almost no one wanted to name their favorite.

So far, none of the district leaders has announced their candidacy for the chairmanship of basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon announced on Monday that he would not apply for an extension of the party leadership.

Helsingin Sanomat reached out of 12 of the 16 basic chairmen of the district organization to comment on what the basic Finns’ field people think about the change of chair.

Halla-aho has, according to district leaders, succeeded in creating a strong sense of community within the party. District leaders believe Halla-aho has built a party that is going to be in good shape in the hands of a successor.

“The party is ready and saved from what it was in 2015–2016. We are now on a healthier footing. Halla-aho had a difficult task, ”says the chairman of the Häme district Antti Salminen.

“Jussi did a great job, connecting the field. The party is not only its chairman, but the chairman listens to the field. The Me spirit has been emphasized, ”says Pohjois-Savo’s district director Henri Uljonen.

During Halla-aho’s presidency, the Basic Finns have succeeded in increasing their membership. Party Secretary Simo Grönroosin by The number of members of the party was about 13,000 at the end of last year. At the end of 2018, the number of members was about 11,000.

The leaders of the district organizations do not anticipate a major change of line in party politics. However, for the presidency, they wanted as many candidates and alternatives as possible. Some speculated that the presidency could become too appropriate.

“The electorate is behind things. We do not worship man but matter. I do not think that the change of chairman will affect the support, ”says the chairman of the North Karelia district Marko Koskinen.

“I wish I was colorful [puheenjohtajakisaa], but it may become unnecessarily appropriate, ”says Salminen of the Häme district.

Juho Eerola, a Member of Parliament for Basic Finns, has said that he is considering leaving for the presidency.

Chairman of the Kymen district of basic Finns Kai Karhukorpi wonders whether other parties will be more open to co-operation with the basic Finns after the party has changed its chairman.

“There have been such throws that the government’s co-operation with the basic Finns led by Halla-aho will not succeed. How will it happen in the future, or will the same phrases come from the outside again?

Halla-aho ousted the long-serving chairman of the party Timo Soinin At the Jyväskylä party meeting in 2017. Halla-aho was elected in 2019 for the second two-year term.

The drastic shift is still in the minds of district leaders. Many of them pointed out that there is no going back to Timo Soini’s chair style or line. The district leaders recalled Soini’s basic Finns as a one-person movement that focused more on throwing slogans than listening on the field.

Interviewees echoed the message of Halla-aho’s Monday speech that excessive personification is detrimental to the party.

Of the district leaders reached, only Kainuu Eila Aavakare says she openly supports Riikka Purra. Vice President Purra is collecting mentions from others as a highly regarded, wise and outspoken politician on the ground who is seen as capable of continuing Halla-aho’s work.

Riikka Purra, the party’s deputy chairman, said on Tuesday that she was still considering running for office.

Koskinen from the North Karelia district says that the field crowd appreciated Purra already when he worked as the party’s political planner since 2016.

“Purra made the party more media-friendly, so-called salon-eligible. He destroyed the stale past and styled the party for the better, ”says Koskinen.

Hämeen Salminen and Northern Ostrobothnia Ahti Moilanen say that it would be a good thing if the Basic Finns got a female leader. Other district leaders did not highlight gender as a significant factor.

Most district leaders don’t want to tell their potential favorite candidates because they don’t want to influence field views on the issue.

New The presidium will be elected in mid-August at the Basic Finnish Party Conference in Seinäjoki. Each party member attending the meeting shall have one vote in the presidential election.

Halla-aho’s resignation notice, which came after the municipal elections, leaves less than two months of campaigning time for the party’s presidential candidates. However, the district leaders see the end of Halla-aho’s presidency as successful in relation to the next parliamentary elections.

“The next chairman now has time to adapt and create his own line of leadership by the time of the parliamentary elections,” says the Pirkanmaa District Association. Harri Vuorenpää.

Many of the district leaders describe that they felt longing, although they were not surprised by Halla-aho’s announcement. Several say they have hoped Halla-aho will continue as chairman for a third term.

“Yes, there was a bit of chewing on it, of course, and it didn’t taste good at first,” says the chairman of the Central Finland District of Central Finland Jyrki Niittymaa.

District leaders agree that there will certainly be a person in the party who can step into Halla-aho’s boots, even if the task is not easy.