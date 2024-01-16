Basic Finns | Sebastian Tynkkynen founded a coaching program for young politicians

Sebastian Tynkkynen wants to train 100 young people to become basic Finnish politicians and influencers.

Basic Finns Congressman Sebastian Tynkkynen to launch a free mentoring program for the 100 young people he has screened from applications this week.

The condition for admission to the program was that the applicant must be 18–30 years old during the next parliamentary elections in 2027. Arvomaailma must also be basic Finnish, because Tynkkynen wants to raise young people from supporters to creators, that is, to train them to be basic Finnish politicians and influencers.

There have been similar activities in other parties as well. Was in the center a few years ago mentoring program “Influencer Accelerator”, for which it applied to young people aged 15–29. Member of Parliament of the Coalition Ben Zyskowicz on the other hand, has become known for “Ben's stable”, i.e. for the support and coaching he gives to young politicians.

I like it says that the idea for the mentoring program was born from the numerous contacts he receives from young people all the time via social media.

“It feels like you're tearing your joints apart when you try to respond to young people's messages and suggestions, and you drown under them,” Tynkkynen says via email.

Tynkkynen says he made the choices based on the search videos they requested. Educational background or work history did not matter, although he asked about those as well.

“I drew attention to how motivated the young person seems and whether he can find concrete things for which he is passionate about influencing.”

I like it does not want to say how many applications he received because he considers it part of the competition between the parties. In the message service X, he has hinted that there were a lot of applications.

His mentoring will focus on things that he himself would have missed in the beginning of his political career. The teaching takes place remotely, but he tries to arrange a visit to the parliament for everyone.

“I would have liked a 'big brother' who helps to move forward, explains the principles of effective campaigning and acts as an emergency phone, from whom you can ask anything and get support when difficulties arise and the other party has been completely beaten down.”

Tynkkynen has advertised that he got into parliament with a zero budget by using his great popularity on social media. Tynkkynen, elected from the Oulu electoral district, is a member of parliament for the second term. He is a member of parliament for the second term, he entered parliament in 2019.