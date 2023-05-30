Basic Finns | Satu Lampi in the basic Finns’ party secretary race

The party secretary will be elected at the August party meeting in Tampere.

From Mäntsälä The fairy tale Pond aspires to the position of party secretary of the Basic Finns.

Lampi currently works as a senior criminal constable. He has been a candidate in two parliamentary elections from the party’s list.

“I want to bring stability to the party secretary’s work with good teamwork and interaction skills and versatile competence. Operating models must be created in the party, with the help of which the political leadership has the opportunity to focus on its core mission, and the active members of the field who work on a volunteer basis have support and help in their work for the good of the party,” Lampi reflects in his press release.

Basic Finns the party secretary is currently Arto Luukkanen. He said on Monday that he was aiming for another season in the position.

In addition to Lammi, Luukka will be challenged in the race by the chairman of the Pirkanmaa district and who served on the party’s board in 2018–2021 Harri Vuorenpää and the chairman of the Basic Finns of Espoo Mikko Wikstedt.

The new leaders will be elected in August at the party meeting in Tampere.