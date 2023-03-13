Basic Finns | Purra: Living on social benefits is too easy for immigrants, but not for the native population

Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, answered in Yle’s election machine that as the only party leader, she completely agrees that it is too easy to live in Finland on the support of society.

Yle news about it at the weekend.

Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko(center), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry Harkimo (liik) answered that they somewhat agree. The leaders of the other parliamentary parties somewhat or completely disagreed.

Purra tells Helsingin Sanomat that he specifically referred to immigrants in his answer.

“As can be seen from the open answer I wrote to Yle’s election machine, I was talking about immigrants. An immigrant can get an income of around 700 euros and become part of the welfare system. Unfortunately, living on welfare is too easy.”

I bite however, in my opinion, living on the same benefits is not too easy for those born in Finland.

“The problem of profitability of work affects everyone in Finland, of course. But we have proposed improving the profitability of the work, for example by lowering taxes.”

Among the parliamentary parties, the coalition has most clearly pushed for cutting social benefits. In this way, the coalition would like to both save on public spending and improve work incentives.

Basic Finns are on different lines.

“We don’t want to cut subsidies. It’s not a solution,” says Purra.

The party would only be willing to reform the earnings-related unemployment insurance so that the support would be higher than it is at the beginning of unemployment and lower than it is now as unemployment continues.

Immigrants Basic Finns would intervene in social support by limiting the right to support to Finnish citizens only. However, this is a long-term goal for the party, as its implementation would probably require at least an amendment to the constitution.

Coil said in his report in 2020, that immigrants who came to Finland specifically for humanitarian reasons, i.e. as refugees and asylum seekers, have been poorly employed and the vast majority of them live on subsidies.

In the future during the election period, Perussuomalaiset would at least cut development cooperation, the costs of immigration and Yle’s funding.

The opposition party has also said that it would use a cheese grater to cut spending in various administrative sectors.

Basic Finns have, however, excluded large spending items such as social security, social and health services, education and defense from the cut list. Therefore, it is partly unclear where the cuts would ultimately target.