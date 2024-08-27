Basic Finns | Purra: I don’t think we will start a racism campaign – Vihreiden Tynkkynen: “The fig leaf has been stripped”

Basic Finns|The summer meeting of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns started on Tuesday in Kouvola.

Basic Finns is still considering whether it will participate in the Government’s anti-racism We speak with actions campaign.

Party secretary of the Basic Finns Harri Vuorenpää told HS that the party “is considering in its institutions whether it will participate in the campaign with some kind of its own commitment”. According to Vuorenpää, the decision will be made soon.

Chairman Riikka Purra said on Tuesday that he does not believe that basic Finns will participate in the campaign. He said that it is a different matter that the Government is involved. Purra estimates that there are hardly any basic Finns as a party.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook) opened the campaign on Tuesday. Its background is a year ago in the racism crisis, which almost brought down the government.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä referred to the uproar in his opening speech at the summer meeting.

According to Mäkelä, Perussuomalaiset was “slapped for no reason”. He said that it was a made-up and machine-made commotion from abroad, the goal of which was to overthrow the government and get the Basic Finns out of power.

“The consequences are still being borne in the form of various posing campaigns,” Mäkelä said, without referring more directly to the campaign launched by Orpo on the same day.

Campaign has already received harsh criticism in the early stages. The public and welfare sector union JHL resigned from the campaign last week, calling it a brazen cover-up for the government’s policy that undermines equality.

The new chairman of the parliamentary group of the opposition party the Greens Oras Tynkkynen stated in connection with the summer meeting of the Greens in Lappeenranta that the government’s true position on combating racism was revealed at the latest.

“I think that Perussuomalaiset has kindly removed the fig leaf with which the government has tried to protect itself in this racism debate. The government’s attitude is revealed in all its harshness.”

In Tynkkynen’s opinion, it seems to be a matter of wider unrest within the government.

“The Rkp resigned from the government’s immigration policy and the Christian Democrats apparently from the social and health policy, and now the Basic Finns from the anti-racism campaign. Apparently, there are more bubbles in the government,” he said.