Basic Finns | Purra: “I don’t engage in any kind of double communication”

Riikka Purra (ps) denied at Wednesday’s press conference that, for example, her talk about the honey badger was “double communication”.

The Treasury ministerchairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra denied at Wednesday’s press conference that he was using “double communication”.

The term emerged from the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) in the conversation that led to the divorce. Junnila explained many of his references to the Nazis as a joke and a joke.

For example, a researcher at the University of Helsinki Johanna Vuorelma regarded the case as a double communication instead of a joke: one communicates something to the general public and something else to one’s own target group at the same time.

“The use of irony enables addressing different audiences at the same time: A wink to one’s own supporters, another message to others”, Vuorelma wrote on Twitter at the end of June.

Bite said on Wednesday that he “does not engage in any kind of double-dealing”.

“I sometimes use elements such as humor, it clearly needs to be reduced, but I don’t use double communication, and I don’t know that others do either,” he said.

Purra raised, for example, a honey badger animal, which he has compared both himself and his party to basic Finns. The honey bee animal has often been referred to as some kind of political symbol, for example Donald Trump’s was in the background forces in the early days of this presidency Steve Bannon.

“I said before the election that the badger animal is one of my favorites. With our family, we have watched a video on YouTube that has collected millions of views. I had not the slightest knowledge that anyone else had used it inappropriately or for politically questionable purposes. However, there are analyzes in the media that state that I am referring to the animal with the wrong intention. This is not true,” Purra said on Wednesday.

“ Purra said on Wednesday that he does not use “double communication of any kind”.

Question of double communication emerged at the press conference with Tuesday’s exits.

At the same time as Purra himself apologized for his old writings, the speaker characterized for example Jussi Halla-aho (ps) Public debate for Ilta-Sanom “psychosis”.

“I think this [keskustelu] there is now such mourning among green-left activists and journalists that we don’t have a left-wing government,” Halla-aho told the newspaper.

Vice-chairman of Basic Finns Mauri Peltokangas again reviews Keskipohjanmaa magazine the uproar that it’s “the media’s fault”.

“If a 5-year-old has peed in the sauna chimney, do you have to resign from that as well?” Peltokangas inquired on Tuesday.

Purra told the media that you should ask them themselves about the outputs of the speaker and vice-president.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) on the other hand did not comment on the exits because, according to his own words, he was not familiar with them.