Basic Finns | Purra: Government negotiations will collapse if the Rkp does not accept Friday’s compromise

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra confirmed on Saturday that the native Finns will no longer continue the government negotiations, if the Rkp does not accept the compromises reached on Friday on climate and immigration issues.

“This is now the last round. Time has been given and the papers have been left on the chairman’s desk. A compromise has been reached. This is now the last step for the Rkp to acknowledge it,” Purra said.

Purra spoke at a press conference organized in connection with the meeting of the party council of the Basic Finns on Saturday in Helsinki.

“It is also an absolute compromise for us, it is impossible for us to be flexible anymore. It is not possible to continue negotiations if these papers are not accepted.”

Purra said that the compromises were very difficult even for basic Finns.

However, he thanked the good atmosphere of the negotiations, even though it has been difficult.

Board negotiations leading association chairman Petteri Orpo said on Friday that a negotiation result has been reached on the critical climate and immigration controversies.

All but Rkp already approved it on Friday. Rkp has called its parliamentary group together on Saturday to consider whether the compromise solutions should be accepted.

“Tomorrow is a critical day,” said Orpo on Friday.

The day is critical, because Purra already said at a press conference on Friday that if the Rkp rejects the compromises agreed by others, the Basic Finns are not ready to continue.

Rkp, on the other hand, would have been ready to continue negotiations on Friday and also if the party’s parliamentary group does not accept the agreement.

Bite said on Saturday that, in his opinion, the negotiators and the chairman of the Rkp also Anna-Maja Henriksson had acknowledged the compromises, but the Rkp still wanted to take the papers to the parliamentary groups for approval.

Rkp justified the matter by saying that not all members of its parliamentary group were in Helsinki on Friday.

In his speech on Saturday, Purra assured the party council that the Basic Finns still very much want to join the government.

“We’re aiming for a place in the government. It’s the place where you can change things and politics in the direction you want, you usually can’t in the opposition.”

However, he added that the Basic Finns “only want to be in a government where we can advance our goals”.

Bite says there is still a lot of work to do. “It will hardly be ready within a week, even if we can get ahead of it.”

The public has widely believed that it is Purra who has set a deadline for the negotiations, because he has talked about them in the news. He says that, for example, the Friday 6 p.m. time limit was set by the chairpersons in one of Orpo’s presentations.

He says that the basic Finns’ presentation this week has only focused on climate and immigration issues.

Government negotiations are held between the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.