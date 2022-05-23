Monday, May 23, 2022
Basic Finns People of Satakunta: Laura Huhtasaari leaves the European Parliament

May 23, 2022
in World Europe
Basic Finns

It is possible that Huhtasaari will leave the European Parliament even before the next EU elections, as he wants to run for parliament from the ranks of basic Finns next spring.

Member of the European Parliament Laura Huhtasaari (ps) to leave the European Parliament either prematurely or without running in the next EU elections. He talks about it In the People of Satakunta. He justifies his decision to the magazine by saying that he wants to live in Finland permanently with his family.

It is possible that Huhtasaari will leave the European Parliament even before the next EU elections, as he wants to run for parliament from the ranks of basic Finns next spring. He announces that he will leave the EU Parliament if he is elected to the Finnish Parliament.

Parliamentary elections will be held next April and EU elections in June 2024.

Huhtasaari received more than 90,000 votes in the last European elections in 2019.

