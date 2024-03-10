Basic Finns | Orpo said that Perussuomalaiset is no longer a far-right party – the opposition criticizes

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's comments about basic Finns in the Politico magazine receive criticism from the opposition.

Orpo described in an article published earlier this week In the Politico magazine newsletter cooperation with basic Finns by stating that things are going well.

He also hinted that he has restrained the party by giving the party ministerial portfolios.

“In my opinion [perussuomalaiset] is no longer a far-right party,” Orpo commented to Politico during a visit to Bucharest, Romania.

The article referred to last year's racism debate in Finland.

Several opposition representatives rushed to criticize Orpo's comments.

Sdp vice-chairman Nasima Razmyar considered that the prime minister's argumentation would not go through in Finland.

“Orpo tells kv-media that basic Finns have moderated their government responsibility. At home, this kind of thing hardly goes through for anyone. The PS and the coalition have indeed gotten closer, but in the direction of the PS,” he wrote message service in X.

Also, for example, the party secretary of Sdp Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi took a stand on the matter.

“Orpo will organize a round table discussion on equality and non-discrimination in the near future. First of all, he could check his own perceptions of his government partners. The prime minister goes around the world bragging that the bastards have moderated. It won't go through in Finland”, he commented.

MEP of the Greens Ville Niinistö looked atthat rather it seems that the far-right Perussuomalaiset has been able to change the conservatives of the coalition.

Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma found Orpo's analysis interesting.

“1. PS, in Orpo's opinion, he is *no longer* an extreme right-winger. In other words, he used to think it was like that, but he believes that the party has changed with government responsibility.”

“2. The ministerial portfolios were given for the purpose of domestication – where are the signs of domestication”, Vuorelma wrote in X.

An orphan was interviewed in Politico about Finland's goals in the EU.

According to Orpo, Finland wants a portfolio related to competition or security in the future commission.

Orpo's comments to Politico was first reported by IS.