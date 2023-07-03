Basic Finns | Minister Ville Tavio has spoken about population change several times in parliament

Population exchange theory is a conspiracy theory maintained by the extreme right. According to it, the white population in Western countries is deliberately being subjugated into a minority.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Developmentof basic Finns Ville Tavio has referred to the population exchange several times in his speeches in the plenary sessions of the parliament.

Tavio has also spoken about the “population change process”, the “expatriation” of the population and the “artificial” increase of Finland’s population through immigration.

The population exchange theory is an extreme right-wing conspiracy theory, according to which the white Western population is deliberately subjugated into a minority in Western countries and slowly replaced. Depending on the version, it is often Jews or some kind of so-called globalist elite who try to replace the white population with the non-white population through immigration.

In the year In 2021, the EU recovery package was discussed in the parliament. In that context, Tavio attached the idea of ​​changing the population to the then government and its EU policy.

“The people of Finland will no longer get their own free country back when it is given as a playground for EU forces. We are being impoverished, and our population base is being changed in the name of the wonderfulness of multiculturalism.”

In the same session, Tavio spoke as follows.

“The socialist government therefore pursues its own agendas without losing sight of the means and will not stop until our country is impoverished in the name of climate change and the population is changed in accordance with the ideals of multiculturalism.”

In the parliament’s current debate on the future development of the EU in 2018, Tavio spoke similarly.

“EU globalism is just a new kind of fascism, fascism in a new form. The hate speech police are working, and the population is being changed. The people of Finland did not vote for such current EU fascism when they joined the EU.”

Also in 2020, Tavio connected “demographic change processes” to the European Union.

“In the European Union, the ruling parties and their party machinery have pushed multicultural social experiments into Europe that ordinary citizens do not want. Multicultural social experiments weaken countries’ economies and security. Ultimately, the policy of mass immigration can destabilize entire nations through population change processes and the increase of cultural differences,” Tavio said in a plenary session discussing the Prime Minister’s announcement on the government’s policy in 2020.

In the year In 2018, the parliament discussed the legislative initiative to amend the Citizenship Act. At that time, Tavio saidthat “politicians in power have decided to maintain population growth artificially with the help of immigration”.

Also in 2020, the parliament discussed a legal initiative to amend the Citizenship Act. At that time, Tavio describedhow immigration would lead to Finland’s “demographic structural change”.

“Population growth depends on immigration and the birth rate of immigrants. If this continues, the end result will be demographic change. We can talk about a so-called population change.”

In 2016, the parliament considered a legal initiative to amend the first article of the constitution. In that context, Tavio spoke about the “foreignization” of the population.

“In Finland, the expatriation of the population is underway. The foreign-speaking part of the population is growing explosively. In Turku, more than 70 percent of the students at the Varissuo school speak a foreign language.”

On Monday evening, HS could not reach Tavio to comment on his plenary speeches.

Conspiracy theory population change has surfaced in recent days, because the ministers of the new government’s basic Finns Riikka Purra, Mari Rantanen and Leena Meri have previously used the term in public.

Meri and Rantanen wrote on the weekend on Twitter that they don’t believe in the population replacement theory. Purra, on the other hand, said that he does not believe in conspiracies.

Protection police (Supo) by the population exchange theory is connected to ethno-nationalism, which is based on the idea of ​​preserving the ethnic unity of society.

In his 2020 yearbook, Supo mentioned that the population exchange theory is “one of the noteworthy ideological motivations of far-right terrorists”.

“This conspiracy theory framework rests on the idea of ​​immigration and multiculturalism as a fundamental threat to the Western white population. Views based on the population exchange theory have been emphasized in several far-right terrorist attacks,” the yearbook writes.