Basic Finns | Miko Bergbom, do you still support your citizen’s initiative to remove the fuel tax coming to parliament?

Two current MPs from the Basic Finns are among the initiators of the citizens’ initiative to lighten the burden of gasoline taxation.

Parliament starts processing on Thursday citizens’ initiative on easing the tax burden on gasoline. The initiative demands that the fuel excise tax be first removed completely for one year and then permanently halved.

The “motoring recovery package” initiative, which collected almost 80,000 signatures, was launched by the youth organization of basic Finns in January 2022.

At that time, the organization was led by the current MPs of the Basic Finns Miko Bergbom and Joakim Vigelius. They are listed among the five responsible persons of the initiative.

The government eases fuel taxation a little, but not nearly as much as the citizens’ initiative demands.

The citizens’ initiative first goes to committee hearings. If the committee decides to continue processing the initiative and make a report on the matter, it can finally be voted on in the plenary session.

Bergbom and Vigelius are now, as MPs of the government party, dealing with the citizens’ initiative they launched themselves, which is not in accordance with the government program.

Miko Bergbom, do you still support the citizens’ initiative you launched?

“After all, the spirit of the citizens’ initiative was to send a message to the parliament and especially to the last government that the costs of fuel and movement have gotten out of hand. I can sign this. This government is going to lower road traffic taxation. This has not been seen in the entire 2010s.”

But do you still support this initiative?

“I support the spirit of the initiative, but it will be processed here in the parliament and we’ll see what comes out of it.” But I am a representative of the government party and I stand behind the government program.”

If the initiative comes to a vote in the plenary session, how will you vote?

“It depends on what kind of processing initiative you get in the committee. So I will take a stand on the matter at that point.”