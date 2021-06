The park reported on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Basic Finns Congressman Sakari Park announces on Twitter that it will run for the presidency at the Basic Finns’ Party Conference in Seinäjoki.

The current chairman of the party Jussi Halla-aho announced earlier in June that he did not intend to seek a further term as party chairman.

The park is a first-term MP and has previously served as a former minister, among others Jari Lindström as a special assistant.