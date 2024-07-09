Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Basic Finns | Iltalehti: Mauri Peltokangas has had to be hospitalized

July 9, 2024
Basic Finns | Iltalehti: Mauri Peltokangas has had to be hospitalized
Mauri Peltokanka (ps) was supposed to present the administrative committee’s report on the “conversion law” to the parliament.

Administrative Committee chairman Mauri Peltokangas (ps) has had to be hospitalized, says Evening newspaper. It also tells about it Evening News.

According to Iltalehti, basic Finns’ communication has told the newspaper that Peltokangas has asked to be told that he is sick and in hospital.

Peltokangas did not present the committee’s report on the so-called “conversion law” in parliament on Tuesday.

Instead of Peltokanka, the administrative committee’s report was presented by the vice-chairman of the committee Pihla Keto-Huovinen (cook).

