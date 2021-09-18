Basic Finns Iltalehti: Halla-aho on sick leave, has not participated in parliamentary work in the autumn

Jussi Halla-aho told IL that he was on sick leave until 3 October, but did not comment further.

Basic Finns former Speaker Jussi Halla-aho has not participated in parliamentary work in the autumn, Evening paper.

According to the IL, Halla-aho has been absent from all nine plenary sessions and meetings of the Grand Committee and the Administrative Committee due to illness. According to the newspaper, the matter appears in the minutes of Parliament.

Halla-aho last attended the plenary session on 20 August, when Parliament met to discuss the deployment of the Defense Forces for a security operation in the Kabul airport area of ​​Afghanistan.