Basic Finns | Harri Vuorenpää will be party secretary, the rest of the party leadership will remain unchanged

The rest of the party leadership of Basic Finns will remain unchanged. There was only a challenger for the third chairman, but Sebastian Tynkkynen was elected for the next term.

Basic Finns the party secretary changes. The party meeting of Basic Finns elected a new party secretary on Saturday Harri Vuorenpää. He got just under 63 percent of the votes in the second round.

Vuorenpää replaces the current party secretary Arto Luukkanenwho received just under 37 percent of the votes in the second round.

Vuorenpää said that he is the father of a large family and an accountant by profession. He said that he had been active in the party for ten years and that he had seen the development of the party but also the points of development.

He said he was aiming to take the party organization in a more efficient and professional direction.

“We still have the organization, working methods, systems and systems of a somewhat small party. These must be brought into the present day, because it helps us to focus on what is essential, i.e. advancing basic Finnish politics and values,” said Vuorenpää in a joint interview with HS and Ilta-Sanomie after his election.

“The task of the party secretary, in a nutshell, is to create a party machinery so well-trimmed that it doesn’t rain or dust or gas, but is in full operation when it matters, i.e. during elections.”

Vuorenpää characterized that in politics the role of the party secretary is not to be “in the spotlight” but rather in the background.

“It doesn’t mean that the party secretary can’t be active too, and it’s unlikely that things will quiet down here. But the stars of the party are elsewhere.”

In 2021, for the party leader For Riikka Purra there was no challenger, so he continues as chairman. The entire vice-presidency will also continue unchanged, with the third vice-president Sebastian Tynkkynen was selected for the next season.

There were no challengers for the other vice-presidents. He will continue as the first vice-president Leena Meri and as second vice president Mauri Peltokangas.

Correction 12.8. 2:42 p.m.: In the caption of the article, it was previously erroneously stated that Harri Vuorenpää had been elected chairman. He was elected party secretary.