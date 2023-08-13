Basic Finns | Harri Vuorenpää got the “thankless task” of party secretary – the district leaders hope for more transparency

The district leaders of the Basic Finns hope that the new party secretary will bring transparency and orderliness.

Basic Finns got a new party secretary on Saturday, when Harri Vuorenpää won the vote in the second round Arto Luukkanen. Luukkanen had performed the tasks of party secretary since 2021.

The hope for change was reflected in the voting results, when Vuorenpää received a clearly larger vote share compared to Luukkasen after a tight first round.

Basic Finns the chairpersons of the districts hope Vuorenpää will especially improve the open dialogue between the districts and the parent party.

Chairman of the Pirkanmaa district Sami Kymäläinen according to him, the cooperation between his district and the party office has been going without “absolutely terrible problems” until now.

“If you open a barrel of wishes, then even more I would like to have a systematic approach to communication. So that the professionalism of the party office would be brought to the use of the districts even more,” says Kymäläinen.

Kymäläinen according to him, his district has been allowed to act very independently, and the party office has hardly had a say in decisions.

“You have to realize that if, for example, as the chairman of the district, I see the matter in a certain way, it is not necessarily the only correct truth. There may be a hint from the party that this issue needs to be looked at from another direction. You have to have a hand mirror with you.”

Above all, Kymäläinen hopes that the exceptional times would end. In Kymäläinen’s term, regional elections, parliamentary elections and surviving the corona pandemic are already behind us.

“We would really like adults to be able to do things, which is why we got into politics,” says Pirkanmaa district chairman Sami Kymäläinen.

Lapland district chairman Jari Hast says that there are no acute needs in his district. However, he emphasizes “functional, seamless cooperation” between the party and the districts.

“In practice, the party is actively connected to the field, listens and has an open dialogue. I have full faith that the Basic Finns will implement this in this way,” says Hast.

Uusimaa district chairman Jari Immonen needs improvements in the entire party organization.

“We have a huge growth that needs to be managed. Companies have the same problem: when it grows, the organization has to keep up”.

In practice, according to Immonen, this means, for example, increasing training and surveys in the districts and their subordinate associations, as well as a more open discussion between them than before.

HS told in Aprilthat there had been a long-standing dissatisfaction with Luukka in the membership of the Basic Finns.

At that time, party sources from basic Finns and some of the party secretaries of other parties believed that the former party secretary Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo had been hired by the party office to do Luukkanen’s work.

Chairmen according to Luukkanen, there were no major problems.

“I think the race was decided by the fact that the field needed more systematization. It certainly broke the camel’s back for Luukkanen,” says Kymäläinen.

According to Kymäläinen, the issue was not perceived as a bigger problem in the Pirkanmaa district, but some may have experienced it differently.

“The party secretary’s job is a bit ungrateful, because he acts as a mediator for all disputes and conflicts. When you go to a lot of places as a mediator and have to judge them, there are quite a few people who are pissed off for one reason or another. It could be one thing that has had an effect,” says Kymäläinen.

Lapland according to district Hasti, the relations between the districts and the party have generally been close. He says that it was not of great importance to the district of Lapland who was elected.

“Arto is very visible as a person. Is it because his style didn’t please everyone,” says Hast.

Uusimaa according to the district’s Immonen, the home field advantage of Vuorenpää from Pirkka could also have played a role in the selection.

“I think that Vuorenpää is perhaps more analytical and reflective. I hope that he will appear with his own strong personality”, says Immonen.